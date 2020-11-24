My brother who lives in lower Manhattan is on death watch. He is two years younger than I (although he looks 10 years older. Don't tell him I said that!), and he seems to have crossed some kind of age threshold in that he reads the obituaries.
I'm not talking about a community newspaper. He opens The New York Times and goes specifically to that rather extensive section. It's possible that I'm mistaken, but I don't think he's apartment shopping. Living and working in New York City affords one a staggering number of relationships with thousands of people over the course of a lifetime — people with big, important, busy, jet-setting lives. Frankly, this all seems quite exhausting. But given his career and his lifestyle, I suppose the odds are respectable that he would be seeing names of acquaintances — more accurately, past acquaintances — popping up with some degree of regularity.
I remember when my parents became likewise morbidity-fixated. I thought it odd at the time, but I've come to realize it's far from uncommon. Perhaps reading the obituaries is somewhat of a small victory. As long as you're reading them, you're likely not featured. My 91-year-old mother seems now to be taking the opposite approach. She has stopped reading the obituaries. She's chancing nothing, secure in the knowledge that if she doesn't read them she definitely won't come across her name.
Although I am not among the obituary readership, I've written three. I wrote one for The New York Times and the Hearst news outlets when my father passed. I wrote one for The Conway Daily Sun when my best friend's husband passed. The most recent obituary I wrote was for my mother. She, however, has not yet passed, although she was supposed to expire in March 2019 after a massive coronary event. Not always the most compliant woman, she refused to cooperate with her prognosis and continues to do so.
Two months ago, my mother was discharged from hospice care. I guess she timed out. While it's true that everyone leaves hospice, the rule of thumb is that it's through a different door. Anyway, I've filed away her obituary. Should my mother ever change her mind about dying, I'll retrieve it.
While I'm not among the obit-obsessed, this is not to say I don't read the local notices in the Daily Sun. In this tight-knit community there's a good possibility that, if I didn't know the deceased, I do know a member of the family. My husband, a native whose family has been in the Mount Washington Valley since the beginning of time, is quite likely related to half of them.
I didn't know Crow Dickinson, but I certainly knew of him and some of his antics that rendered him larger than life. I moved into his neighborhood a few months before he passed. While I'd lived in the valley for many years, I was completely oblivious to the inner workings of South Conway. Unbeknownst to me, it seems I ignited somewhat of a turf war in this territorial burg when I bought a house meant instead to be bought by one of Crow's children. Oops!
I read Crow's obituary to learn a bit about my illustrious neighbor, and to be provided a window into his humanity as would be revealed by loving family members tasked with writing through their grief. They'd be certain to honor this patriarch with a generous synopsis of the man and his life. Wow! Was I ever surprised to discover that, "He walked through heaven's gate 'prick first,' just as he would have wanted." And from there it went downhill. This obituary was so stunning it caused me to double check the date of my Daily Sun. I had to verify that it was indeed October, and not April 1. Revenge obits. I guess it's a thing. I'll be watching my step!
Nora Ephron used to famously say, "Everything is copy," meaning that everything one experiences in life is fair game to write about. It's all about taking charge of and shaping your story. That said, I think I'll leave nothing to chance and I'll write my own obituary. It will be filed in front of my mother's, since at the rate she's going mine will undoubtedly be called for first.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.