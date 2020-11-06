The year’s national election was not just between a Republican populist and his Democratic moderate challenger. It was a referendum on our Constitution, which has survived with its 27 amendments for over 230 years.
The brainchild for this remarkable work was James Madison. His brilliant new ideas introduced at the time of the Constitution’s inception in 1787 were the balance of power between the three branches of government and the desire for dual sovereignty between the federal government and states.
The original colonists did not want to duplicate the monarchy of England where a king (or queen) had unbridled power over the other branches of government (as exists in Russia and China today), but wanted separate but equal branches of government with the legislative branch creating laws, the judicial branch interpreting laws and the executive branch enforcing laws.
In the early 1970s, Richard Nixon, our 37th president, attempted to expand the powers of the presidency and the executive branch by weakening federal agencies and making them subordinate to his office, corrupting government officials (several of whom were imprisoned as a result) and claiming an executive privilege that the Supreme Court agreed he did not have.
Prior to his inevitable impeachment and Senate trial, he was advised by Republican leaders in the Senate to resign, leaving Gerald Ford (his vice president following the resignation of Spiro Agnew due to corruption charges) to heal a badly divided nation.
Donald Trump, our 45th president, continued the expansion of power of the executive branch where Nixon left off, but instead of being held in check by the legislative and judicial branches, he was enabled by a slim Republican majority in the Senate led by an effective majority leader (Mitch McConnell), whose self-avowed purpose in protecting Trump was to pack the federal judiciary and Supreme Court with as many conservative justices as possible.
McConnell has been so successful that, as of this date, he has blocked over 400 bills from the Democratic-led House of Representatives and blocked over 100 Obama federal judiciary nominees over a two-year period during Barack Obama’s presidency, which is why Trump has appointed 100 more federal judges than Obama did during the same time frame.
It should be noted that our own Gov. Chris Sununu as a U.S. senator wannabe (I predict he will challenge Maggie Hassan for her Senate seat in 2022) has emulated McConnell with his record-breaking 80 vetoes over the past two years.
Like Nixon, Trump has weakened most of his agencies and made them subordinate to his office by continually replacing agency officials (or leaving the top posts vacant for extended periods) until he finally achieved the level of loyalty to himself that he desired.
Also, like Nixon, he has corrupted his party officials (with multiple convictions and subsequent pardons) in his attempt to obstruct justice.
Trump has aligned himself with Russia and North Korea and distanced the U.S. from our traditional allies in the European Union based on his personal $420 million-plus debt to Deutsche Bank and Ladder Capital.
Deutsche Bank in Germany (which holds the majority of Trump's debt) is controlled with a majority shareholder interest by the Russian government and has been charged with a $20 billion money-laundering scheme with Russia over the past decade.
Thus, the real question for the American electorate is: Do we wish to support a constitutional government as it was originally conceived or make the legislative and judicial branches subordinate to an increasingly powerful and autocratic executive branch? (One can ask the same question for our state Constitution as well.)
I personally believe in the separation of powers and dual sovereignty as conceived by our constitutional visionaries in the 18th century and know what kind of government I would like to bequeath to my children and grandchildren; however, this is ultimately the choice of the majority of Americans to decide.
The stakes cannot have been higher.
Jon Burroughs, MD, MBA, is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network. He lives in Glen.
