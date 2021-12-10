Our infamous state slogan “Live Free or Die” comes from a toast written by Gen. John Stark, New Hampshire’s most famous Revolutionary War soldier, on July 31, 1809. Poor health forced Stark to decline an invitation to an anniversary reunion of the Battle of Bennington. Instead, he sent his toast by letter: “Live free or die: Death is not the worst of evils.”
Interesting that Gen. Stark was unable to attend a reunion of the Battle of Bennington, where he would have enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow soldiers who could share the experience of battle, because he was sick!
Sickness — in our case, COVID 19 — has been invading our collective psyche over the past two years. Every individual has his or her own unique reaction to sickness, running the gamut from hypochondria to “nothing can put me down.” I tend to land in the former.
While feeling invincible (a ridiculous attitude considering my age and my compromising health issues), I nevertheless followed recommended protocols from respected sources such as the CDC and state Department of Health and Human Services.
After all, I am part of a community and my values dictate that I consider others when making decisions. To do so comfortably I call upon my education which gives me the skill sets to sift through the science and hysteria to make grounded decisions.
Fast forward to our relative state of ease as we progressed from February 2020 to the present. Today, the news is all about those who vaccinate and those who don’t. Summer comes and goes, giving a false promise of safety — mask mandates gone, businesses and individuals making their own rules. Then transmission rates increase in the community; an Omicron case hits the U.S. nine days after it was announced. Now N.H. ranks No. 1 in active COVID cases (with over 150 active cases in the MWV area). Winter arrives, creating more time indoors, family holiday gatherings increase and we forget the lessons of last winter.
Friday, I received a call from a valley visitor, and I asked to write about her concern. Here it is: “My husband had business in North Conway today, and I went along for the ride for the sole purpose of shopping ... We reside in N.H., about two hours from you.
“In every store I entered, very few, and mostly no employees were wearing masks. Although I saw items I would have liked to purchase, I just had to get out. I told one employee I was afraid to be in their store because of no masking. In another store I asked two employees, ‘Where are your masks?’
“I let them know I was concerned for their safety, as well as my own. I began to wonder if the chamber of commerce were discouraging employees from wearing masks, for fear they would turn away tourists. I can tell you they turned me away by not wearing them! I am sure I am not alone.
“I strongly believe the shop owners have a responsibility to their employees and their customers by setting an example. If customers see employees wearing masks, it may make them think to put their mask on.”
People in this state love to say its motto, “Live Free or Die,” but they are not acknowledging that freedom is not free; it comes with a price, the price is sacrifice. Sacrifice for the good of all, not just their own personal freedom to do what they like.
This is an invisible enemy, but the enemy does exist. It is our duty and our responsibility to acknowledge it and keep each other safe. We have already lost more souls than in all our previous wars.
How about starting a campaign to educate and set an example so that EVERYONE can shop and dine?! I would like to encourage the business community to consider their current policy concerning COVID in light of this letter. Indicate at your entrance what the policy is concerning masking, hand sanitizing and social distancing. If you need new signage, the chamber has it. If you need sanitizing wipes or spray, gloves or hand sanitizer, we have a limited supply left over from last year that we are happy to provide.
I respect the fact that it is an individual right to determine behavior, but road access, lack of public restrooms, workforce housing and recruitment seem to get your attention to ask for change in order to keep your customers. So why wouldn’t safety also be a consideration? Even if you don’t believe in the protocols, your customers may be staying away because you don’t model them. Just a thought!
Returning to “Live Free or Die”: Yes, I want to remain free, but I do not want to die because of a selfish interpretation of a motto that has allowed it to become an excuse. If we were fighting an enemy, I wouldn’t stand up to a barrage of bullets to show my courage; I would listen to my leaders, obey their commands and if I must die, know it stood for something.
COVID is our current enemy. Leprosy, smallpox, polio, chickenpox, mumps, measles, flu, pneumonia, hepatitis C and B, shingles, malaria, sexually transmitted diseases, cigarettes, alcohol, drug addiction ... we all have believed in the science for the ridding or easing of these threats to our lives and loved ones. Think again about your reasons for not vaccinating. If it’s political, conspiracy theory, laziness or fear of needles, please rethink your position. If it’s medical or religion-based, there is a process to honor your beliefs ... thank goodness for freedom.
Here are some resources: Testing is by appointment only at Memorial Hospital. Call (603) 356-0673 to schedule an appointment. Testing is available for individuals with or without symptoms.
Patients of Mt. Washington Valley Rural Health Primary Care who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms can schedule a same-day appointment for a health examination. If necessary, a COVID-19 test will be administered. These patients can call (603) 356-5472 to schedule an appointment.
Vaccinations and boosters are available from Memorial in North Conway Village by Citizen’s Bank on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Make an appointment by calling (603) 356-0673 or visiting vaccine.mainehealth.org.
Arm yourself with knowledge at cdc.gov, covid19.nh.gov or mainehealth.org/memorial-hospital.
Janice Crawford is the executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
