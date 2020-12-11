As I sit writing this article, our national news reported that in America today, the single-day toll for COVID-19 deaths was just over 3,000 — more than the number of Americans who were killed in the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
In the days prior to reaching this grim milestone, over 2,000 deaths a day were being reported, and it looks very likely that the 3,000-daily-death-toll number will not be a one-time occurrence.
So, how the hell did we get to this point, and what is wrong with our country? How did the most powerful and advanced nation in the modern industrialized world become the worst in terms of fighting this pandemic?
The Trump administration, to be clear, is not responsible for COVID’s appearance in America, but what is overwhelmingly clear is they botched the response to COVID-19 and failed to take it seriously.
More concerned with his re-election efforts than acknowledging the severity of the pandemic, Trump and his government fiddled while COVID burned. The problems with the government’s response have been well-publicized and voters saw it for what it was — an abject failure that cost an untold number of lives — and voted accordingly.
The most damning aspect of the government’s response to the pandemic, however, was its turning away from science, and the politicization of mask-wearing, a measure proven (by real science, not the junk science anti-maskers like to cite) to reduce the spread of COVID and therefore save lives.
By failing to model and promote simple safety measures such as this, the Trump government and its Republican allies nationwide cost American lives.
But this article is not simply to condemn a failed and incompetent government. The failure of America to combat this pandemic is on all of us. We, as Americans, have the free ability to make our own choices. What the hell is wrong with us? We Americans have made bad or selfish decisions, pure and simple.
Yes, everyone has COVID fatigue, we’re all sick of the events of 2020 and just want things to get back to normal, but wishing COVID away, ignoring it altogether or thinking “it won’t affect me” is just plain wrong.
Why can’t we follow the advice of known experts in the medical community and take simple, preventative measures that can save the lives of our fellow citizens, including masking and social distancing. That means following the advice of people who are experts in the field of infectious diseases (Scott Atlas is a radiologist; Rand Paul is an eye doctor).
Do you like and trust your family doctor? What do you think he or she would say? Why on earth would we trust advice and information from outlets like FOX News, conspiracy-driven websites or even local columnists like some in the pages of the Sun who have downplayed and politicized the pandemic? Are you really so dumb that you would put your life in these people’s hands? Like I said, bad decision-making.
And then there are those of you who think you’re taking a stand for “freedom” by not wearing a mask. I often wonder how folks like you would have fared during the severe rationing and sacrifices that Americans had to make on the home front during World War II. Not so well, is my thought. I see folks on all sides, conservative and liberal, who are wearing masks and taking safety precautions. The rest of you? Well, your so-called “stand” for freedom, or whatever wacky science you happened to have read, is just a pathetic excuse for selfish behavior.
I often wonder if folks like you have older relatives, parents or grandparents, who might be vulnerable. Your chances of getting COVID, especially if you’re younger, may be low, but community spread is real, as the events in New Hampshire as of late have shown.
How about this: Instead of coming into public places and jeopardizing everyone else who is trying to do the right thing, why don’t you just stay home until this all goes away?
Of course, for those of you who are delusional and somehow still believe that COVID is a hoax, that we’ve turned a corner, that’s it’s going away soon, or that it’s nothing more than the flu, there is no hope for you, and the bad decision-making just keeps on going. Until Americans smarten up, it is indeed going to be a long and dark winter.
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
