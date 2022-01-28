Some of our neighbors live outside in tents or cars — not by choice but out of necessity. For them, frigid temps are life-threatening.
Recently, we ran an emergency shelter in the basement of the Lutheran Church of the Nativity. This was a community effort, and a handful of people were able to come in from freezing temperatures.
The shelter highlighted the needs of homeless residents in such "perfect storm" times as this: long weekend, closed offices, dangerous winter temperatures, pandemic-exhausted emergency resources and limited options for accessing time-sensitive help. Running the temporary shelter also revealed the limits of what we can do without a more organized plan and different resources.
What did we learn?
1. Freezing temps don’t trigger emergency shelters. Emergency preparedness plans typically address emergencies such as severe storms, floods, fires, pandemics; they don’t include frigid weather. Yet we are concerned that freezing temps indeed pose extreme danger for homeless and housing-insecure neighbors.
2. What happens instead? We have accepted "getting by" as the status quo. During the day, town offices and county agencies offer a first point of assistance. After hours, our police, fire and emergency response teams use local resources to create brief respite for individuals in danger of freezing to death. This often works, but not always.
3. Additionally, during public health crises such as COVID, the existing resources that emergency responders might use to implement an after-hours safety plan are often unavailable. They are off-limits or in use due to the pandemic.
4. One approach used on a case-by-case basis in extreme emergencies: placing people in hotels. This works only for "stable" individuals, if rooms are available. It’s expensive. Many complicated individuals cannot successfully stay in a hotel without additional support systems.
5. Accessing after-hours or weekend emergency response remains challenging.
6. Not all of our town, county and regional emergency systems for homeless people are coordinated. All of these systems work to help people, yet gaps in service occur, which are exacerbated by conditions such as freezing cold.
7. Ad-hoc shelters, like the one we opened, aren’t sustainable; we couldn’t repeat the exercise without plans and resources. It was challenging and exhausting to operate.
8. The one-time cold shelter was a Band-aid at best. It worked one time but doesn’t tackle underlying issues or resolve gaps in safety systems. Clients returned to frigid conditions in cars and tents.
But what would happen if the communities in the valley responded by collaborating in an organized and sustainable way? Below are some strategies to address cold weather as an emergency:
• Question the status quo: Reconsider defining extreme/freezing weather as an emergency for homeless neighbors. This might trigger access to more resources.
• As a follow-up, local teams/agencies are contacting Strafford County to learn how it operates its short-term warming shelters. We will bring back recommendations.
• The ideal long-term solution is to provide housing with wrap-around services, serving housing-insecure neighbors. Perhaps such projects can include emergency shelter capacity, especially if these are projects that also provide staffed support systems on-site. Different local groups are working on sustainable long-term housing options: some may address the needs of this segment of the population.
On behalf of those who organized the cold shelter, we continue to express appreciation for everyone involved in essential humanitarian work. Those who answered questions, advised us, made referrals, shared best practices, researched documentation to improve our strategies, provided resources such as cots and PPE supplies, cooked meals, made phone calls, dropped off donations and/or volunteered, and participated in follow-up debriefings: All made a difference. They helped us learn as we attempted this experiment.
One colleague observed, “I think it was a great test … bringing awareness to the need. The willingness to try it says a lot for everyone involved, and the community was touched to know people are willing to help.”
As ministers, we call attention to the most basic of ethical realities: All human beings need the essentials to survive before they can thrive. This includes shelter in dangerous conditions such as extreme cold.
We acknowledge that we can't rescue everyone; some people will continue to live compromised existences, and some will even die despite our best efforts. Yet the handful of people who came in out of the cold remind us of a challenging truth: People need help when the weather becomes dangerously cold. Many times, our normal channels of public response can come up with a plan to offer brief respite, but at other times, there is no safe solution.
That’s what we learned. May all of us pay attention and support efforts to respond.
With gratitude and blessings for all the ways our communities already help, and with hope and faith that we can do more!
The Rev Nathan Hall is pastor of the Lutheran Church of the Nativity in North Conway, and the Rev. Gail Pomeroy Doktor is pastor at the Jackson Community Church in Jackson.
