After being closed for 15 months, Bea's Cafe in Conway has reopened and no masks are required.
I'd eaten there only a couple of times pre-COVID but a few days ago, I needed a late breakfast, I was in Conway, so I decided to try it out. At the present time I need to use a walker so I got it out of the car, bumbled through the entry door of Bea's, selected the sturdiest looking table, parked the walker and sat down. (I need a sturdy table as I have to use it as a solid object to push down against in order to rise to a standing position).
The waitress brought me a mug of hot, black coffee and took my order. As I waited for my food I had a chance to look around at my surroundings. Most tables had couples of varying ages, there was a table with four "bikers" and, across the room was a table with three middle-aged ladies who were having a lively and amicable conversation.
Soon my breakfast arrived and I began to eat. After a couple of minutes, I felt a presence near me, I looked to my left and a small boy with Asian features was standing very close to the table and staring at me. I said hello. He said hello. "What's your name"? I asked. "Billy," he said. "Nice name. How old are you," I asked. "Four" (he held up four fingers). "Where are your folks." He said something which I did not understand and scooted away. Soon he was back and produced a small, plastic toy pistol and a pair of blue, plastic toy handcuffs. He must have realized that I, even with hearing aides, was very hard of hearing and that the spoken word by a 4-year-old was very hard to understand anyway so the rest of our conversation was mostly in pantomime. He demonstrated the handcuffs by placing them on his wrists. Then, pressing the "secret" releases, he removed them. "Do you plan to become a policeman?" No answer. Just his intense, wide-eyed stare at me. I did not consider it impolite.
I finished my breakfast, looked around the restaurant again and spotted a man in his late 60s or early 70s sitting by himself about 20 feet from my table. Through his expression and hand motion he asked me if the boy was bothering me. I shook my head and gave him a thumbs-up signal. Soon, he stood, came over to the table, we chatted for a minute or two and he and Billy left. I assume that the man was the boy's grandfather and by his looks and the hardness of his hands, I felt that he had worked hard most of his life.
After I had finished my breakfast and had gotten back in the car, I started thinking about my experience with this boy. At almost 85 years of age, I do think about what's in store for me after I die. Could this small boy have been sent to check up on me? Was this just a small boy with a large, friendly curiosity or are there truly angels among us?
I hope that the latter is the truth.
David Appleton lives in West Ossipee.
