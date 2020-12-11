Saturday, Dec. 5
• Tin Mountain Conservation Center is buying a 73-acre parcel across the street from the center’s Albany Nature Learning Center and embarking on a capital campaign to raise $1.3 million to build new trails, barn and playground; pay off the center’s mortgage; create an endowment; and buy equipment.
• State officials reported an outbreak of 27 cases of COVID-19 at the Green Mountain Treatment Center, a drug rehab center in Effingham.
• Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kennett High School winter sports preseason informational meetings were held virtually for athletes and their parents.
• Master sheet metal mechanic Steve O’Brien of Conway and M&M Construction Services of Bedford donated time and materials to make the Ham Ice Arena’s dehumidifier run more efficiently.
• Alexander Warlick, 28, of Jackson was sentenced to at least a year in jail for killing a cat and throwing a typewriter at one of the cat’s owners.
• The Tamworth Sled Dog Race, usually scheduled for the last weekend of January each year, was canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
• Saturday’s nor’easter, which pummeled much of the state with snow and knocked out power for more than 100,000 customers, fell as rain on much of the lower elevations of the Mount Washington Valley.
• The Carroll County delegation asked county commissioners to find ways to reduce the impact of the county budget on taxpayers. The proposed budget totals $35,568,183, up 2.5 percent over last year.
• Bartlett police officer Brian Moffitt won a three-day annual Law Enforcement Appreciation shooting match on the property of Eaton resident Eugene Long.
• Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire citizens who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection will be able to get the first dose of the vaccine by Christmas.
• Dylan Nestell, 21, of Conway was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, forgery and burglary after he was caught at the scene of a home burglary in Madison in a taxi cab reported stolen.
• White Mountains Community College President Charles Lloyd said enrollment is not down as much as administrators feared due to the pandemic and the college is in good financial shape.
• U.S. biathlete Sean Doherty capped his first two weeks of the 2020-21 World Cup season in Finland with a near-perfect performance in the opening leg of the team 4X7.5K relay on Dec. 6.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
• North Conway Public Library patrons got to tour the new addition to the library during a soft opening Tuesday. It was the first time the library building was open since closing in the spring.
• SAU 9 announced six new positive cases of coronavirus for a total of 14 cases since school opened in the fall.
• The Governor Wentworth Regional School Board voted to cancel all winter sports at Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro.
• The Berlin School District moved to remote learning and said it planned to continue in remote mode until Jan. 11.
• While New Suncook Elementary School in Lovell, Maine, and Molly Ockett in Fryeburg, Maine, were able to return to face-to-face learning on Tuesday, nearly 300 customers within MSAD 72 were still without power as of late that afternoon as a result of Saturday’s nor’easter. Most were expected to have power restored by late Wednesday night, according to Central Maine Power.
• New and returning state representatives from the Mount Washington Valley discussed goals for when they assume, ranging from protecting lakes to funding road construction.
• OVP Management Inc. announced that Michael Mitchroney will be the new general manager of Settlers Green mall outlet in North Conway.
Thursday, Dec. 10
• Conway School Board members discussed the possibility of closing one of the three elementary schools in town if enrollment continues to drop while the operating budget keeps going up.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) held a Zoom roundtable discussion with local outdoor recreation and ski industry leaders, who predicted a big winter season, with people affected by the pandemic flocking to ski, snowshoe and snowmobile in the White Mountains, much as they did hiking and biking this summer.
• Christine Harris, 67, of Ossipee was ordered to vacate her mobile home, where she was keeping from 50-100 birds, including fowl such as ducks, chickens and geese, as well as several dogs.
• Conway selectmen completed their review of proposed short-term rental regulations and sent them and two warrant articles to the planning board for review. Selectmen expect to put the articles before voters next April.
Friday, Dec. 11
• Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced that autopsy results for New Hampshire Speaker of the House Dick Hinch of Merrimack, who died Wednesday at age 71, showed he died of COVID-19.
• Human remains were discovered in a forested, mountainous area in the town of Ossipee on Dec. 3. The circumstances surrounding the remains are being investigated, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
• State officials said they are getting ready to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, and staff at Memorial Hospital in North Conway are developing plans for distributing the COVID vaccine. Frontline health-care workers and elderly residents of nursing homes will be among the first to be vaccinated.
• Residents and staff at Carroll County’s nursing home may start getting vaccinated before Christmas, according to Mountain View Community Administrator Howie Chandler.
• Conway police plan to ask voters next April for $8,500 for a radar trailer to keep speeding down on local roadways.
