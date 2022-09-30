Saturday, Sept. 24
• The Mount Washington Observatory is celebrating 90 years of studying the weather on the summit of the Northeast’s highest peak with a Founders’ Day open house at the summit station on Oct. 15 and a talk Oct. 11 by Dr. Peter Cane, curator of the Obs’ Gladys Brooks Memorial Library. The Obs also welcomed Dr. Drew Fulton Bush as its new executive director.
• Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) announced he will seek one of two open seats to represent Carroll County District 2 (Albany Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson and Sandwich) after a primary write-in campaign garnered 52 signatures for him in Bartlett. Chandler and Daniel Bacon (R-Chatham) will face Democrats Anita Burroughs of Bartlett and Chris McAleer of Jackson in the general election.
• The Friends of the Big Nansen Ski Jump in Milan hosted a tour for former ski jumpers to view the work done on the big jump as well as the new 39K and 10K jumps. Among the former jumpers was Vinko Bogataj, better known as the “Agony of Defeat” jumper whose jumping crash for years was part of the opening footage to ABC’s “Wide World of Sports.”
• Local farmers’ markets and farm stands, including Sherman’s, Weston’s and Grand View farms in the Mount Washington Valley, provide produce and opportunities to support local agriculture.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
• Fryeburg Academy Head of School Erin Mayo said that a letter to the Sun by former Maine resident Nathan Kempthorne arguing that taxpayers deserve more transparency from private schools that take public students had “fundamental errors.” Mayo said the private school’s financial information is available on IRS documents and that people in MSAD get to vote on tuition contracts with the school.
• State and local police asked the public for help in identifying the driver of a white Subaru sedan that they said sideswiped the Honeymoon Covered Bridge on Sunday night, then took off.
• A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury indicted Christopher Churchill, 51, of West Buxton, Maine, who police say struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk on Main Street in North Conway in June, on a Class B felony charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
• Mike DiGregorio, a Conway Village Fire Commission member and a Republican candidate for state House District 1, was chosen by the Conway selectmen to fill a vacant seat on the Conway School Board next April. The Conway School Board created a new policy to make sure the it never has to go to the selectmen to appoint someone to fill a seat again.
• Tin Mountain Conservation Center opened a new 1.3-mile Accessible Nature Trail at the center in Albany.
• The Conway Planning Board OK’d a plan by Cranmore Mountain Resort to erect a temporary tent for use this winter while work continues on the new Fairbank Lodge.
• State Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) reported on House votes relating to Gov. Chris Sununu’s vetoes of various bills, including safety zones around landfills, buffer zones around health centers/abortion centers, ivermectin, masks in schools, Congressional redistricting and immigration tests for New Hampshire students. None of the vetoes were overridden.
• Conway Daily Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue announced that The Berlin Sun, which he also publishes, will be published once a week on Thursdays from now on.
• Officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony last Friday to mark Portland-based Avesta Housing’s start of construction of its River Turn Woods rental housing project in Conway.
• The Conway Planning Board gave conditional site-plan approval to developer Robert Barsamian to turn Building G at Settlers Green in North Conway into a restaurant/lounge at 359 Common Court.
Thursday, Sept. 29
• SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard told Conway School Board members a $3.9 million surplus from the 2021-22 school year can be returned to offset taxes.
• Ossipee Selectman Jonathan Smith said that when the Whittier Covered Bridge reopens after $2 million worth of repairs, it will be for pedestrian/bike traffic only. Resident Dallas Emery said the bridge should be open to cars, but Smith said the purpose of its restoration was to preserve a historic landmark.
• Conway selectmen at their next meeting Oct. 11 plan to visit Norcross Circle in North Conway to see whether six parking spaces behind the Schouler Park backstop really need to be eliminated to make it easier for firetrucks to leave the new fire station.
• The state Supreme Court case between the town of Conway and local short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick is heading to oral arguments in November.
• Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen said the town’s planning board will look at short-term rental regulations.
Friday, Sept. 30
• Fryeburg Academy’s football team will play its first game on the school’s new Clarence E. Mulford Field, a synthetic turf field with lighting for night games.
• Local residents at a public hearing at Albany Town Hall on Route 16, told the state Department of Transportation that it needs to reduce the speed limit on Route 16 in Albany.
• An old White Mountain Airport hangar — currently a building in the Settlers Green outlet village — has been deemed by an engineer to be structurally unsound and is to be demolished.
• Conway selectmen were cool to the idea of moving voting to the new North Conway Fire Station after North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner Suzanne Nelson offered the facility as a voting location.
