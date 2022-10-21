Saturday, Oct. 15
• As the North-South Road turned 20 years old, local officials and residents looked back on the history of the road built to alleviate traffic congestion in Conway and discussed whether more traffic solutions are needed.
• The Saco River reached flood stage near First Bridge off River Road in North Conway on Oct. 14 after 3.26 inches of rain fell.
• Four people running for two seats in Carroll County House District 3 — incumbent Karel Crawford (R-Moultonboro) and Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough)and Democrats Gabrielle Watson and Peaco Todd, both of Tamworth — responded to a Sun questionnaire.
• Several scenic drives in and around the Mount Washington Valley were described, offering visitors and residents opportunities to see the best of fall foliage.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
• Improvements are promised at the 40-acre solar farm being constructed off of Route 302 in Fryeburg, Maine, after residents complained about the array and passed a moratorium to give the town’s planning board time to develop regulations to deal with large solar projects.
• Dana Hilliard, the Democratic mayor of Somersworth who is challenging incumbent Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) for a seat on the Executive Council, met with Sun staff members for an editorial board.
• Six people running for three seats in Carroll County House District 1 — incumbent Republican Karen Umberger, incumbent Democrats Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, Democrat David Paige, and Republicans Mike DiGregorio and Frank McCarthy — responded to a Sun questionnaire.
• Pumba, the pitbull who mauled Fryeburg, Maine, Selectman Tom Klinepeter in downtown Fryeburg last month, was euthanized on the decision of his owner, Adam Martinese of Fryeburg.
• Joy Gagnon of Ossipee discussed the lack of housing with Carroll County commissioners and said the county should be doing more to help.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
• Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard drew an enthusiastic crowd of more than 300 people on Monday night to the North Conway Community Center.
• Mark Attorri of Bow replaced Amy Ignatius as Carroll County’s new Superior Court judge. Ignatius is now serving in Merrimack County.
• U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Republican challenger Don Bolduc faced off in a debate in the Valley Vision studio in Center Conway.
• Rep. Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield) in a Sun editorial board said he is running for state Senate because he can no longer abide by the “extreme” right-wing policies espoused by his former friend and mentor, the District 3 incumbent state senator, Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
• The Lovell, Maine, Board of Appeals was to hear a request from developer Mark Lopez of Bridgton LLC to overturn the town code officer’s denial of a proposed expansion of a storage facility on Main Street.
• Purity Spring Resort in Madison announced a partnership with Tin Mountain Conservation Center to bring programs to the New Hampshire Audubon wildlife sanctuary and trails located at the resort.
Thursday, Oct. 20
• The trial of driver Harold Hill Jr., who was indicted on charges he smashed his pickup truck into the Conway Public Library at a high rate of speed in March, causing the death of his passenger, Brooke Barron of Conway, is set for jury selection in June.
• U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) at a Sun editorial board spoke about the “unaccountable money” from Mitch McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund Super PAC that is fueling the campaign of her Republican challenger, Don Bolduc.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting at the Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash, presenting several awards: the Steve Eastman Community Service Award to Dr. Marianne Jackson, executive director of the Gibson Center; White Mountains Treasures Awards to Lisa DuFault of Valley Promotions of Bartlett and The Conway Daily Sun’s Lloyd Jones; Entrepreneurs of the Year to Cheese Louise’s Bryce Harrison, James Gaudreault and Ian Lubkin; and Employer of the Year to Jonathan Goodwin of Gemini Sign and Design of Conway.
• Two people running for one seat in House District 7 — incumbent Republican Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro and Democrat Bobbi Boudman of Wolfeboro —answered a Sun questionnaire.
• Newly appointed Conway School Board member Michael DiGregorio questioned some of the board’s policies, including one that establishes new procedures for filling a vacancy on the board.
• Bartlett school officials sought residents’ opinions on their vision of education for Bartlett children at a community dinner to kick of the development of a five-year strategic plan for the Bartlett School District.
Friday, Oct. 21
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) and Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt faced off in a debate in the Valley Vision studio in Center Conway.
• The Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway on Tuesday held its final five-minute forum before the Nov. 8 election, with Republican and Democratic candidates for state Senate and House, executive council as well as gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman and candidates for county commissioner, giving short speeches to a crowd of about 35 people.
• The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin a culvert replacement project on Route 16B in Jackson, and a section of the road will be closed for about two weeks starting on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.