Week in Review - KHS fiels hockey - Georgia Coleman

Kennett High junior Georgia Coleman (right) dashes toward the goal to score the first goal of Wednesday’s home playoff match against Bow. The Eagles won the game 2-1 in overtime to advance to the Division II field hockey playoffs. Kennett, the No. 4 seed, is scheduled to host No. 5 Hollis-Brookline on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinals. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

Saturday, Oct. 15

• As the North-South Road turned 20 years old, local officials and residents looked back on the history of the road built to alleviate traffic congestion in Conway and discussed whether more traffic solutions are needed.

