Saturday, June 11
• Kennett High School graduation exercises returned to Kennett High School after two years of having a chairlift graduation atop Cranmore Mountain in North Conway due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Top students Taylor Gaudette, Camden Bailey and Reed Karnopp looked back on their school years and talked about future plans.
• Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ruled in favor of the Effingham Zoning Board of Adjustment and against two environmental groups, Green Mountain Conservation Group Ossipee Lake Alliance, seeking to reverse the ZBA’s OK for a gas station to be constructed over the Ossipee aquifer.
• Three Conway Republicans — Mark Hounsell, Frank McCarthy and Alex Talcott — filed to run for the three state representative seats in Conway, joining incumbent Karen Umberger, Mike DiGregorio and Joe Mosca, who filed earlier.
Tuesday, June 14
• Two pedestrians were hit by a pickup in North Conway Village Monday morning. The driver of the truck that hit them was also taken to the hospital.
• Friends and family packed the chairs and bleachers, and even overflowed onto some patches of grass, to see the 170 members of the Kennett High School Class of 2022 graduate at Gary Millen Stadium last Saturday morning, the 99th graduation at the school.
• Due to a number of factors, including volunteer staffing, rising costs and questions about the possible return for the effort, the planned annual Vaughan Community Strawberry Festival that had been set for June 25 as a fundraiser for Vaughan Community Services Inc. was canceled.
• Ossipee’s town administrator said the project to reinstall the Whittier Covered Bridge, closed since 2008, over the Bearcamp River should be done by the end of the year reconnecting Nudd Road with Covered Bridge Road, off Route 16 in West Ossipee.
• Brownfield residents were set to vote Wednesday on a planning board-sponsored ordinance calling for short-term rentals to be licensed and meet standards for noise, occupancy limits, code compliance and life safety.
Wednesday, June 15
• About 140 people gathered in the Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Recreation Department last Saturday to celebrate Johnny Eastman’s 32 years with the department and wish him well when he takes the reins as Conway town manager Aug. 1. The site of the former Conway Community Building in Center Conway also was named Johnny R. Eastman Park in his honor.
• Conway Republican Michael Callis announced he is seeking election to Congress for the fifth time.
• Nancy J. Cunning of Lincoln, who is challenging incumbent state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) for his seat responded to questions from the Sun about her experience and reasons for running.
• The housing market in New Hampshire is going from bad to worse, particularly for potential homebuyers as rising interest rates, escalating construction costs, and a lack of available stock, statewide are causing “turmoil,” according to a report issued Monday.
• Three Kennett High students under the direction of art teacher Olivia Benish created a mural mounted over the doorway across the facade of Leavitt’s Country Bakery in Conway
• The Conway Daily Sun staff brought home 17 awards from the annual New Hampshire Press Association contest.
• The Land for Maine’s Future Board recently approved a preliminary allocation of $138,500 to the town of Fryeburg, Maine, to help the town acquire full ownership of the Jockey Cap property.
Thursday, June 16
• About 75 citizens attended the Conway School Board’s meeting, with many speaking against closing one of the district’s three elementary schools, a move that could save up $1.2 million annually.
• Christopher Churchill, 51, of Buxton, Maine, was charged with violation-level “Operating After Suspension or Revocation” and violation-level “Pedestrian in the Right of Way in a Crosswalk,” in relation to the pickup collision with two pedestrians in North Conway Village on Monday morning.
• A proposal for a four-story, 90-room Hilton Garden Inn to be built on the vacant lot across from the Comfort Inn & Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf is set to come before the Conway Planning Board for conceptual review June 23.
• The town of Conway’s bathroom committee discussed asking selectmen to consider hiring a person to staff the bathrooms at Whitaker Woods.
Friday, June 17
• SAU 9 school officials announced plans for the last day of school (June 17) and looked back on the effects of the pandemic on the past school year.
• Dr. Tom Sherman, a Democratic state senator from Rye who is running for governor, and state Senate candidate Dr. Bill Marsh, currently a Democratic state representative from Brookfield, were among othe Democrats who got up to tout their candidacies before a crowd of about 40 at the North Conway Community Center on Wednesday afternoon.
• The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin repairing the Honeymoon Covered Bridge in Jackson on Monday, June 20. The work is expected to take 10 days.
• Some Madison residents who are sick of short-term rentals pressed selectmen to get on with enforcing town zoning ordinances. Selectmen said they would discuss the matter with their attorney.
• A proposal to upgrade a Howland Avenue canoe/kayak access point on the Androscoggin River drew comments at Monday’s Gorham selectmen’s meeting about its impact on the surrounding neighborhood.
