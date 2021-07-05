Emily Acker. Will enter the workforce.
Samuel Alkalay . Will be attending college.
Amelia Anzaldi . Will be majoring in finance at Bentley University.
Ethan Baillargeon . Electrical Engineering Degree Program at Southern Maine Community College.
Lillian Barber . Will be going to college.
Nathaniel Barber . Will be going to college.
Noah Barrows . Attending West Virginia University studying business finance.
Kaela Boothby . Will be entering the Air Force.
Brianna Boynton . Will be going to the University of Vermont.
Tatum Brett . Will be attending High Point University.
Savannah Brown . Will be attending the University of New Hampshire for a business degree, as well as managing a birthing doula and reiki practitioner business.
Cole Bryant
Connor Buck . Unsure of his plans.
Abigail Cannone . Moving to Florida and possibly attending community college, with plans to work somewhere that will include traveling (like on a cruise ship).
Camden Capozzoli . Will attend the University of New Hampshire.
Mackenzie Carr . Attending the University of Rhode Island.
William Carroll . Will be going to college.
Hailey Castaldo . Will be entering the workforce.
Theo Castonguay . Taking a gap year before applying to college. He will be training on Team Soldier Hollow in Park City, Utah for biathlon and Nordic skiing.
Ella Chandler . Attending Boston University in the College of General Studies.
Caleb Chapman . Will be entering the workforce.
Oliver Cholewa (no photo)
Owen Cholewa (no photo)
Tyler Cicero
Parker Coleman . Will be going to Bridgton Academy.
Katie Colvard . Will be attending Central Maine Community College.
Brianna Consaul . Attending Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass. majoring in agriculture.
Matt Constantino . Attending Lasell University majoring in business management.
Jaelin Cummings . Attending the University of New Hampshire for business analytics.
Olivia Curry . Will be attending Syracuse University and studying finance!
Molly Damon . Going to college at the University of Maine at Farmington.
Evan Dascoulias
Tyler Dascoulias - Will be attending Northwest Lineman School this fall to pursue a career as an electrical lineman.
Amirah Daugherty . Will be attending Central Maine Community College.
Cameron Day (no photo)
Dylan Derby . Going to college at Montana State University.
Shannon Derby . Going to college at Montana State University.
Odin DeVincenzo (no photo). Will attend White Mountains Community College.
Katherine Dewhurst . Plans to continue her education by going to Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Kameryn Dockham . Will be attending college.
Milarepa Dorji . Attending Concordia University in Montreal to study music.
Mason Drew (no photo)
Felicity Drouin . Will be going into cosmetology.
Hannah Dutton . Will be going to Columbia University.
Spencer Eastman. Will attend Central Maine Community College.
Colby Eastwood . Will be going to college.
Gavin Eldridge-Ferry. Will attend Central Maine Community College.
Marleigh Ewing . Will be attending Southern New Hampshire University.
Kevin Fay. Will attend Central Maine Community College.
Atticus Fayle. Will attend the University of New Hampshire.
Jamie Fulton . Attending the Culinary Institute of Virginia.
Gaven Gagne
Madison Garside . Will be attending Plymouth State University majoring in early childhood education.
Karis Glencross . Going to college for forensic psychology and criminal justice.
Brianna Goodhart
Grace Goodman . Attending Southern Maine Community College for psychology and radiology.
Desiree Gould (no photo). Will enter the workforce.
Asa Grace . Plans to do welding and custom metal fabrication.
Amber Grant . Will be studying pharmacy at Husson University.
Jade Grant . Will be a nursing major at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine.
Robert Graustein . Will be attending Bridgeton Academy.
Mason Groves (no photo). Plans to go to college or military.
Domenick Gruszewski
Alexis Gunn . Attending New York University with a focus in data science and will be spending her first year abroad in Florence, Italy.
Shauna Hacking . Will be entering the United States Air Force.
Tristan Hale . Will be going into the trades.
Colby Hall . Attending Central Maine Community College studying heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, and will be playing hockey.
Cody Hamlin . Will be entering the workforce.
Devon Hamlin . Will be entering the workforce.
Asher Hardy . Will be working as a carpenter.
Brooke Hargraves
Myles Harrigan
Piper-Lynn Harris (no photo)
Kathryn Hawkes . Will be attending Colorado College in the fall of 2021.
Dylan Hebert . (no photo) Will be training to become a police officer.
Aidan Henderson . (no photo) Attending Western Maine Community College for diesel mechanics.
Bryce Hill . Will be studying business at Boston University.
Jessica Hill . Plans to become an EMT.
Nethanel Hogue (no photo)
Katie Irish . Will be attending Empire Beauty School.
Ava Jarell . Will be attending Duke University.
Brody Jesseman . Attending community college for environmental science.
Amiah Johnson . Will be attending Franklin Pierce University to study human services.
Jaden Judge . Attending the Culinary Institute of America.
Harrison Keeler . Will be attending Susquehanna University and playing baseball there.
Brady King . Plans to work for Chris King Electric LLC.
Miguel Kirsch . Will be attending Champlain College studying computer science and innovation.
Elizabeth Koroski . Studying business at the University of Utah.
Anthony “TJ” Lash . Going to go straight to work in the construction industry.
Cameron Leavitt . Will be studying criminal justice at Central Maine to become a police officer.
Allison LeBeuf . Taking a gap year to explore more possibilities.
Nicole Lockhart-Rios . Will be going to college.
Celia Lynn . Will be attending the University of Miami.
Ian Martin . Will be taking a gap year and will then attend college at the University of New Hampshire for IT.
Hannah Marx . Attending Southern Maine Community College.
Kyle McManus . Will be going to the University of New Hampshire.
Sierra McManus . Will be attending Johnson and Wales University majoring in baking and pastry arts.
Gianna Meader . Attending Keene State College.
Shalin Mehta . Will be opening his own business.
Gaven Merrill . Will be entering the workforce and going to a trade school.
Hayden Miller . Will be going to college.
Boone Mixer-Bailey . Has enlisted as a US Army combat engineer (mos 12b) with airborne in the contract.
Cayleigh Mohla . Will be attending University of Tampa in the spring of 2022.
Amelia Monteiro . Will be moving to North Carolina.
Parker Mustapha . Attending Montana State University majoring in mechanical engineering.
Matt Nordwick . Going to Arizona State University to major in data analytics.
Gregory Noyes
Nikolas Oaks . Is taking a gap year.
Anthony Papetti . Going to the University of New Hampshire to study computer science.
Mariah Parker . Attending Southern Maine Community College majoring in criminal justice and continuing her basketball career there as a SeaWolf.
Sierra Parsons . Attending White Mountain Community College for general education courses.
Amee Patel . Going to college.
Dominick Perry . Will be studying refrigeration at Southern Maine Community College.
Kyle Perry
Dalton Petell . Pursuing a business-related degree at the University of Utah.
Matigan Petell . Attending Plymouth State University to major in biology and then medical school.
Arianna Ponte-Rodriguez . Will be saving money.
Sean Regnier . Attending Central Maine Community College for two years in precision machining.
Jacob Reid . Will be going to UMass Amherst.
Michael Richardi (no photo)
Nicholas Riley . Attending New England College of Art and Design in Manchester.
Molly Ross . Going to Southern Maine Community College.
Taylor Rothen . Will be attending College of the Florida Keys.
Grace Ruddy . Attending Northeastern University in the fall for architecture.
Autumn Sanphy . Currently working as an apprentice at Debony’s Salon and will be getting her degree in cosmetology and esthetics.
Bryana Sanphy. Will enter the workforce.
Braden Santuccio. Will attend Central Maine Community College.
Skyler Sayers . Planning to go to the University of Vermont and major in psychological services.
Eric Schandor . Will be attending the University of Tampa.
Olivia Scribner
Emma Shannon
Brayden Shaw . Will be entering the workforce.
William Shaw . Will be entering the workforce.
Aiden Sherlock (no photo)
Alexis Smith . Going to East Carolina University for elementary education.
Mason Smith
Aurora Spaid-Thoresen . Will intern with Ferguson Optometry.
Chase Spencer . Will be entering the military.
Ebany Spurlock . Dancing with the Universe.
Madeline Stewart . Will be attending Suffolk University.
Acre Tatarczuk
Collin Taylor (no photo)
Samuel Taylor
Keegan Trapani . Attending Southern Maine Community College studying electrical engineering.
Thomas Troon . Going to the University of Southern Maine to study statistics.
Jonathan Vaughan . (no photo) Will be attending college at MCC.
Logan Violette . Attending a four-year college.
Grace Ward . Will be attending St. Lawrence University.
Abigail Weckesser . Going to UMass Boston to study early education and care in inclusive settings.
Brandon Welch
Connor West . Attending Montana State University for business in marketing.
River West . Will be attending college. NO PHOTO
Caleb White . Will be attending community college.
Kali Whitney . Will be going to college for early childhood education.
Gavin Wildoner (no photo). Will enter the workforce.
Grace Wilkinson . Attending Saint Joseph’s College of Maine studying elementary education.
Charly Williams . Will be furthering her education at Southern Maine Community College!
Grace Woods (no photo). Plans to work and attend college.
Heath Woodward . Will be working at EMM Precision as a machinist.
Bryson Wrobleski . Going to play hockey for the Maine Moose and attend Central Maine Community College.
Hayleigh Young . Going to college.
