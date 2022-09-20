09-20-22 Leavitts wide front

Leavitt's Country Bakery and its controversial mural are seen Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment has several public hearings on its agenda tonight — one for a variance for the mural at Leavitt’s Country Bakery and another hearing concerning Robert Barsamian’s proposal to build workforce rental housing behind T.J. Maxx.

The board is set to meet at the Conway Village Fire Station beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting was moved from town hall due to a broken elevator there, said planning assistant Holly Whitelaw.

