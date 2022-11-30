ning ordinance does not allow internally lighted signs, and since the applicant failed to convince board members that there was a hardship involved, the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on Nov. 16 voted down by a 3-2 vote a request from Fram Real Estate Co., Inc. for a variance for an outdoor digital menu board at Dunkin Donuts at 1946 White Mountain Highway.

Voting no to the variance request were vice chair Andrew Chalmers and members Jonathan Hebert and Richard Pierce, with member Luigi Bartlomeo and chair/selectman John Colbath in the affirmative.

