North Conway firefighter Chris Greenwood responds to a car crash at Chico's in Settlers Green Tuesday morning. Store manager Tanya Bouchie is on the right and fellow employee Dorion Comer is at second to left. (COURTESY PHOTO)
North Conway firefighter Chris Greenwood responds to a car crash at Chico's in Settlers Green Tuesday morning. Store manager Tanya Bouchie is on the right and fellow employee Dorion Comer is at second to left. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Property Maintenance Supervisor Wayne Hartford adjusts the wooden molding of a column by Chicos where a car struck it around 9:20a.m. at Settlers Green on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Property Maintenance Supervisor Wayne Hartford adjusts the wooden molding of a column by Chicos where a car struck it around 9:20a.m. at Settlers Green on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — A driver having a medical issue drove into a column in front of Chico’s, located at 2 Common Court, Space B48, in Settlers Green on Tuesday.
North Conway Fire Chief Chad McCarthy said an elderly woman who was having a medical issue drove her car up on the curb and into a column in front of Chico’s at 9:24 a.m.
“Town Building Inspector Dave Pandora was there, and it appears the post is still structurally sound,” said McCarthy, adding the store didn’t have to close.
McCarthy said Action Ambulance took the woman to Memorial Hospital.
A reader notified the Sun of the incident.
“A bystander who witnessed it said that the woman was driving at a high speed toward the New Balance store,” said the reader.
“She turned left onto the sidewalk in front of Carter’s (the children’s clothing store next to Chico’s), then hit the first column in front of Chico’s, then the second column where she crashed. The driver had some mental confusion but walked to the ambulance for evaluation with no complaints of pain or dizziness.”
Store manager Tanya Bouchie told the Sun she and store employee Dorion Comer comforted the driver, who appeared to be “in shock” until responders arrived. The woman knew her name, birthday and the year but didn’t know how she got there.
Comer said she heard the crash as she was counting the register.
Bouchie added that Settlers Property Manager Wayne Hartford told her he saw the woman driving on the grass by the Christmas Tree Shop (which is across White Mountain Highway from the Settlers Green complex).
Bouchie said the column is still secure.
“She is a very lucky woman,” said Bouchie, adding she’s glad that the woman didn’t seem to be seriously injured and that no one else was hurt.
Settlers Green Marketing Manager Laura Lemieux said the damage to the column was only cosmetic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.