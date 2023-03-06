WOLFEBORO — Bobbi Boudman, a Wolfeboro Democrat who tried to unseat state Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) last fall, has filed petitioned warrant articles that would prohibit the town and Governor Wentworth Regional School District from banning books in reaction to a bill put forward in the state Legislature by Cordelli.

Cordelli says he’s not trying to ban books but simply protect children from obscene content with House Bill 514, which is titled “Relative to the dissemination of obscene material by schools and institutions of higher learning.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.