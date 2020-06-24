CONWAY — “Let’s hope the bricks don’t fall out of the building next,” Conway School Board member Randy Davison said Monday night to colleagues as he voiced his displeasure that 551 windows in the 14-year-old Kennett High School need to be replaced since the current ones have become brittle and are falling apart.
While the board unanimously agreed the windows need to be replaced and the work should start sooner rather than later, members balked at the facilities committee’s recommendation to award a four-phase, a four-year project for $937,400 to Granite State Glass because the committee had solicited only one bid.
The board has a policy that states that “all contracts for, and purchases of supplies, materials, equipment and contractual services in the amount of $20,000 or more shall be based, when feasible, on at least three competitive bids. When the competitive bidding is not used, an explanation is required.”
The facility committee (made up of board members Davison and Joe Moscam along with Superintendent Kevin Richard, SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill and Conway Buildings and Grounds Coordinator Andy Grigel) had hoped to start the project this summer for $243,800.
During the more than two-hour meeting by Zoom on Monday, the bulk of the discussion was on the high school's windows and the board’s bid policy.
“These windows are in really rough shape, and we need to have a plan to address them,” said Mosca, who chairs the facilities committee.
He recalled that when he was on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee, the district went for three separate bonds in three years to upgrade the boiler systems and ventilation in the three elementary schools. He had argued to do just one bond, which he felt would have saved money.
“By not doing that, it ended up costing us an extra $400,000-$500,000. If we wait on this, it’s only going to cost more,” Mosca said.
“I’m on the facilities committee,” Davison said, “and there's no doubt that the district is responsible for fixing windows that are inadequate on a practically new building, which is ridiculous.
"My real concern," he said, referring to the proposal to give the job to Granite State Glass, "is that I do believe it should have been put out to bid — something of this magnitude. I do understand we have to fix windows that are falling out, but we have a policy.”
Board member Courtney Burke wondered why the facilities committee didn’t solicit multiple bids.
“Is it because of the turnaround time and that we needed to fix them sooner than we can wait for bids to come in?” she asked.
Mosca answered: “I think it was just it needed to be done. And we went and sought out someone local to give us a price. And they put a four-year plan together that, in my opinion, we won't beat by going out to bid.”
Dr. Michelle Capozzoli asked that if the board were to follow policy and seek bids, how long would the process take.
“Phase I wouldn't get done this year, that's for sure,” Mosca said.
Mosca also said the district will save money by utilizing district staff to do some of the work.
“Our own staff will be taking the windows out,” he said, “and the replacement windows will be put in by the company that we're buying the windows from. They will then warranty the windows.”
Board Chairman Joe Lentini asked about the life expectancy of the replacement windows.
“What I've been told is that these windows are going to outlive me,” Grigel said. “So, I’m going to say we're going to be 35-plus years.”
Grigel invited the board to visit his office and see a current window that was removed from the high school and compare it to one of the proposed replacements.
“If you want to swing by and physically lift the sample window as compared to what's coming out, I think you will totally agree that the quality of what we are going to potentially replace here is going to far exceed what was installed originally.”
Mosca said the windows being removed weigh 30 pounds, while the replacement windows “weigh 10 times that.”
Burke again raised the policy issue and felt it was incumbent on the board to adhere to it.
“My only concern is the fact that we aren’t following policy, and nine times out of 10 we are following policy on everything we do, which we should, because we have a policy for a reason,” she said.
“We either fix them or we wait a year and spend more money,” Mosca replied. “If we vote to spend the money, we're going to get flak in the press, we're going to get flak from everyone.
"If we go by the policy and we get a spec, and we wait until next year and the prices are higher, which I'm not saying they will be, but if they are, then we're going to get the same people to say, ‘Well, why didn't you do it the other way?’ So we're in a Catch-22 no matter what we do, we're going to do it wrong.”
The board ultimately voted 6-1 (Mosca in the minority) to send the proposal back to the facilities committee for it to draft specifications for the project and then put it out to bid.
