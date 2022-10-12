CONWAY — Recipients of this year’s White Mountain Treasures Awards are Lloyd Jones and Lisa DuFault.

Jones is the sports and education editor at The Conway Daily Sun and has volunteered through the years on many Kennett High School committees. DuFault, owner of Valley Promotions, is a super promoter of non-profit organizations.

