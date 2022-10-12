CONWAY — Recipients of this year’s White Mountain Treasures Awards are Lloyd Jones and Lisa DuFault.
Jones is the sports and education editor at The Conway Daily Sun and has volunteered through the years on many Kennett High School committees. DuFault, owner of Valley Promotions, is a super promoter of non-profit organizations.
Jonathan Goodwin, owner off Gemini Sign and Design, will be presented with the Employer of the Year Award, and Cheese Louise will be presented the Entrepreneur of the Year.
The awards will be presented Oct. 18 at the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner at Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash.
WM Treasures Award Committee Chair Paul Durfee said Jones is being honored “for his unrivaled work toward coverage of the Conway School Board and local education, and Kennett High School sports.
“Lloyd, a founding member of the Kennett High School Sports Hall of Fame, a committee on which he still sits, brings an unmatched reverence and passion for local athletics. Whether sun, heat, rain, snow or wintry-mix, you’ll still find Lloyd Jones wandering the sidelines with his notebook and camera, ready to create something worthy of recognition in the next edition. Lloyd has given years of dedication and time to covering KHS student athletes in his articles for the Daily Sun. Lloyd is a treasure, worthy of recognition,” he said.
Of DuFault, Durfee said, “the list of non-profits that her Valley Promotions organization supports is long, and it’s her continued dedication to these organizations that make her a worthy recipient of this year’s award. On top of dedicating her time and talent to these organizations, she’s also been a Bartlett first-responder and cheerleading coach for Kennett Middle School. Lisa also founded the Ms. Bartlett pageant, which has evolved into the Ms. MWV Teen pageant, raising over $20,000 for local girls attending college or trade school.”
Of Gemini Sign and Design, Durfee said, “It’s a well-known business in Mount Washington Valley. It has been here since the mid-1970s, when owner Jonathan Goodwin moved to the valley and started as a one-man business hand-making signs. Over the years, the business has grown, moved into its own sign shop building and become the premier sign company in the valley ... In addition to Jonathan, the business has two core employees who have been with the company for over 30 and 15 years, respectively — Donna Hill and Ben Colbath are key to making this business so outstanding.”
Cheese Louise was chosen as “Entrepreneur of the Year” because it is “a homegrown success story about local young men taking a dream and turning it into reality through creativity and hard work.”
Said Durfee, “Bryce Harrison, James Gaudreault and Ian Lubkin’s success is a testament to their creativity and drive.”
