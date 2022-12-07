CONWAY — A local veterinarian is urging people to be on the lookout for coyotes in Whitaker Woods after she said her dog was bitten by one during an early morning walk on the popular North Conway trails last Friday.
Caitlin Murphy, who lives in Kearsarge and frequently walks with her Australian shepherd, Kebo (named after Kebo Mountain in Bar Harbor, Maine, where Murphy grew up), said a coyote bit her dog on the leg, then proceeded to follow her and the dog two-thirds of a mile through the woods on Dec. 2.
Murphy, a vet at Fryeburg Veterinary Hospital in Fryeburg, Maine, said she doesn’t think the coyote was rabid, but Kebo is undergoing rabies quarantine procedures just in case.
“In the state of New Hampshire, if there is concern of a pet being bit by a suspected rabid animal, they are technically needing to be on a 90-day confined observation period, meaning that the dog needs to be walked on a leash in public and avoiding interacting with other mammals,” she said.
She added that in Maine, it is a 45-day period if the pet is up to date on rabies vaccination.
Of her dog, Murphy said Tuesday, “He’s doing really well,” Murphy said by phone on Tuesday.
Murphy’s husband, Ryan, a police officer for the town of Bartlett, notified Conway police of the attack.
A release from Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott stated:
“On Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:09 a.m., the Conway Police Department received a call from an individual reporting his wife was walking their dogs along Whitaker Woods when a coyote chased after them and bit one of the dogs on the leg. No other injuries were reported. The incident was reported by the Conway Police Department to New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.”
Sgt. Alex Lopashanski of Fish and Game responded to Whitaker Woods. He said Tuesday that he could not find the coyote during a search last Friday.
Murphy said she has seen bears and other wildlife in the 100-acre woods, but this was her first “up close encounter” with a coyote. She said Kebo is always off leash but stays close under voice control on their walks. “He looked like he was sniffing something, and I recalled him, but then he went missing for a moment, and when I called again, he came booking around the corner and it looked like another dog was following him,” she said.
Murphy put Kebo on a leash while the coyote watched from a distance. Kebo howled and she noticed the dog had been bitten.
Murphy and Kebo headed toward the powerline entrance to the woods from Kearsarge Road, but she said the coyote followed, howling along the way.
“Clearly at that point, it was pretty irked,” she said. “It trailed us and was about 15 feet from us at all times for about two-thirds of a mile.”
Murphy said she always carries mace with her in case she needs to ward off animals or for her own protection. “This was the one time I didn’t have it with me,” she said, adding that she screamed repeatedly at the coyote to go away.
“I bumped into a woman (as they were leaving the woods), and she asked if I heard someone calling, ‘Stay away.’ It was me,” Murphy said.
She added: “To be very honest, (the coyote) did not look unhealthy. It was your typical PO’d coyote. I was telling me, you got in my range. The howling was either a threat or it was calling for more reinforcement,” she joked.
Kebo, who is up to date on his rabies vaccines, did get a rabies booster shot. He is restricted to short leash walk for 10 days.
Murphy wants people to be on alert if they are in Whitaker Woods. “So many people love to walk in those woods, and there are lots of people from out of town who may not be aware that there is wildlife in there,” she said. “Hopefully, nothing comes of this, and people and their pets stay safe.”
