Coyote attack - Kebo Murphy

Kebo, an Australian shepherd owned by Caitlin and Ryan Murphy of North Conway was reportedly bitten on the leg by a coyote in Whitaker Woods in Dec. 2. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — A local veterinarian is urging people to be on the lookout for coyotes in Whitaker Woods after she said her dog was bitten by one during an early morning walk on the popular North Conway trails last Friday.

Caitlin Murphy, who lives in Kearsarge and frequently walks with her Australian shepherd, Kebo (named after Kebo Mountain in Bar Harbor, Maine, where Murphy grew up), said a coyote bit her dog on the leg, then proceeded to follow her and the dog two-thirds of a mile through the woods on Dec. 2.

