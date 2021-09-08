OSSIPEE — Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported at Mountain View Community, the Carroll County nursing home.
“PCR testing of all staff was completed and sent out to the lab Monday. “Unfortunately, those tests revealed a positive staff member,” said Mountain View in a blast email.
“On Saturday, we had a staff member get tested for symptoms and tested positive.”
All residents were tested Sept. 1 and all were negative. More testing was to be done Wednesday, and more will take place Sept. 14.
Mountain View could reopen if the Sept. 8 and 14 tests come back negative. All residents in the “Chocorua” unit are to stay in their rooms, the email said.
“This is not the news we hoped to share, but MVC is strong and we will get through this,” said Mountain View. We appreciate all the positive thoughts and vibes from families and the community!” the email added.
On Aug. 27, a Mountain View Facebook post said a staff member tested positive, the home was closed to visitors and residents had to stay in their units. On Sept. 3, Mountain View announced another staff case.
Since the pandemic began in 2020, 17 staff members and four residents have tested positive for COVID. One resident, an elderly woman, died.
Mountain View remains closed to visitors.
Those wishing to have a Zoom or FaceTime meeting are asked to reach out to Recreation Director Susan Pelletier to schedule one by calling (603) 297-4422 or emailing spelletier@mtnviewnh.org.
Items may be left for residents out front by the front door. Visitors are asked to make sure items are labeled with the resident’s name.
“We are asking all staff and residents to be diligent with their masks. Staff will remind residents to put on a masks when they enter their rooms,” the nursing home email said.
