nd enjoy every day. Find something great about every day.”
That’s what Louise Richards, a 99-year-old Jackson resident, said of living a long, happy life during an outdoor ceremony behind the town offices as she was presented with the Boston Post Cane on Wednesday morning.
The Boston Post Cane comes from a tradition dating back to 1909, where towns honored their oldest citizen with an elaborate cane as well as a photo and short biography in the Boston Post.
While many of the canes have been lost over the years, and the Boston Post newspaper has long since folded, the tradition continues in many towns, including Jackson, with Richards becoming the ninth recorded recipient.
Other documented recipients include George N. Merrill in 1909, Bertha Magoon in 1979, Louise Proctor in 1982, William H. Proctor, Sr. in 1985, Marian Wentworth in 1987, Betty Whitney in 1999, Flossie Gile in 2005 and Victor Ferguson in 2005.
Richards joked that maybe she’d live as long as the original cane has been around — 112 years — drawing laughter from the small crowd gathered in the parking lot to honor her. She repeated how “flabbergasted” she was to be recognized and that so many people turned out to support her.
Back in February, Richards was officially given the honor of the Boston Post Cane via letter from the Jackson Historical Society and the Town of Jackson, but during Wednesday’s ceremony she got to hold the original 14-karat gold-topped ebony cane, which is normally kept in a glass case to preserve the historical memento, and received her own replica of the cane.
In addition to the presentation of the cane by Pillion and Selectman Barbara Campbell, a short bio of Richards’ life was read by Campbell, highlighting her love of the outdoors, her ever-friendly attitude and her many adventures in Jackson.
Longtime friends of Richards, Luke and Pat Brassard, reminisced about good times with her, including skiing on Mount Washington when Richards zipped down so fast the rest of the group could barely keep up.
Sammy Groves, a student from Jackson Grammar School, asked Richards about her life as another part of the ceremony. She asked if one of Richards’ habits, eating an English muffin almost every day for breakfast for the past 30 years or so, was the secret to long life (the answer was no), and what Richards’ favorite thing about Jackson was. Richards replied with a bright smile that she loves everything about Jackson.
When asked what her favorite decade was, Richards said she loved them all, as she greets each day with a positive attitude.
According to Pillion, Richards stayed with her daughter in Vermont this past winter but has owned a home on Juniper Way in the Tyrol area since 1971.
“She moved full-time to Juniper Way in 1987, but late this winter she sold her home to a good friend and is in transition after 50 years of living in Jackson.”
