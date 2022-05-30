CONWAY — Three advanced manufacturing students at the Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center at Kennett High School will boldly go this summer to where few high school students have gone before — to Houston, where they will be interning for NASA.
Seniors Sean Morgan and Kylan Morneau and junior Noah Keefe are among just five students nationwide to have been chosen by NASA to intern for six weeks this summer, it was announced earlier this month.
They will manufacture and assemble experiment lockers to be used on the International Space Station.
Their teacher, Andy Shaw, and Virginia Schrader, director of the career-tech center, shared the news May 19 at the National Career and Technical Honor Society induction ceremony at KHS.
“It’s so good to see our program and these three students, in particular, be recognized like this,” Shaw said by phone Tuesday.
KHS students Nick Heisler and Chase Lee spent their summer in 2018 interning at the Johnson Space Center.
Due to COVID, NASA hasn’t offered internships for the past few years. But Shaw said that over April vacation, he got a call from Flo Gold, implementations project manager for HUNCH (High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware).
Shaw said, “She said NASA is going to allow us to take interns this summer, and she said, ‘We’ll take a couple from you.’”
Gold agreed to take three, and Shaw knew who to recommend, two outstanding seniors and a junior “who will come back to our program with experiences to share with next year’s class.”
The Eagles are scheduled to intern from June 27-Aug. 5.
“They’re going to need transportation down there,” said Shaw, who explained the boys’ mothers will accompany them down to Houston to help set up their home away from home.
“They’ve rented a house in a little community,” Shaw said adding that cousins of Dennis Morgan (dad of Sean) “all graduated from Clear Creek High School (in Houston) and live there, so the boys will have some familiarity down there.”
Shaw said the trio, who will earn $11 per hour, need to pay $4,200 to rent the house for six weeks. “This is not about the money, it’s about the experience,” he sai, adding, “I believe only five students total have been selected — our three and two others from Clear Creek.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the boys defer some costs. As of Thursday night, they had raised $3,355 toward their goal of $5,000.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our students to work with high-level engineers and employees from NASA, which will provide them with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We are looking for financial assistance to pay for room and board while they attend this six-week internship. Thank you in advance for your help!” the page says. To help support the Eagles, go to tinyurl.com/2p8rp82k.
Shaw’s students last year received accolades for completing another mission — handrail and stowage locker parts for the International Space Station.
“I’ve got a smaller group this year, but the students are all very focused and have done a really good job,” Shaw said.
The Eagles are scheduled to be recognized for their efforts Wednesday at 3 p.m. during a remote ceremony with Gold, HUNCH founder Stacy Hale and HUNCH program manager George Kessler from the Johnson Space Center in Houston to Loynd Auditorium. Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen have been invited to attend the ceremony.
In 2021, Shaw’s Machine Tool 1 and Advanced Machine Tool classes passed an exam and became NASA-certified to handle and work on life-critical hardware for the International Space Station. Each of the past two years, the Eagles have been honored with the rare opportunity to sign a flight locker and both are currently being used at the space station.
