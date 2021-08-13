CONWAY — Police are seeing a growing number of scam reports from people who say they've lost thousands of dollars to con artists. Unfortunately, most of the time police can do little to get the money back.
Conway Police Detective Sgt. Dominic Torch told the Sun on Thursday that in the past week, the police received four felony-level scam calls in which victims had lost $10,000.
In the past month, police received a call about a scam costing a victim about $100,000 over the course of a few weeks. More typically, cases that are reported to the police department are about losses of between $3,000 and $10,000.
"We try but most of the time these cases are not solvable from our point of view," said Torch, who also told the Sun that local police collaborate with federal law enforcement agencies in investigating these crimes.
In one instance, Detective Chad Smith was able to recover over $40,000, but Torch said the case was still pending and he couldn't discuss it further.
Asked how the cons work, Torch said some victims were told "that a rental car that was rented in their name was located with drugs inside and payment of a large sum of money would release them from any criminal proceedings.
"In another case, a person believing they were buying a piece of farm equipment online sent money to what appeared to be a real person, but the listing was fake," Torch said.
Many of the scams involve the suspect asking the victim to transfer money into the scammer's bank account.
"By the time that people realize that they have been scammed, the money has been removed from the suspect’s account and there is nothing more that law enforcement can do," said Torch.
"We have learned that most of the time the suspect’s account was opened fraudulently. These wire transfers are not covered by the financial institution’s fraud protection, and the victim is out the money."
His advice to avoid getting scammed:
• If you choose to buy something online, use a payment system with fraud protection, including services like PayPal.
• If someone asks you to pay for anything using Greendot cards, gift cards, money orders or Crypto currency it is a scam.
• If you are going to do a wire transfer with your bank, make sure it is someone you have met in person. If your bank tells you it is likely a scam, it is good advice, you should listen to them.
• If you have any questions or concerns that you may be sending money to a scammer, call the Conway Police Department before sending money. Police can usually make an accurate determination if it is credible or not.
• If you have a loved one who is easily susceptible to these financial scams and needs additional help or services, feel free to contact the N.H. Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at (603) 271-7014.
