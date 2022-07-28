OSSIPEE — A Berlin man working as a therapist in Wolfeboro was indicted by a Carroll County grand jury for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl he was treating.
On July 15, Rigoberto Morales, 39, of Berlin was indicted on three counts of felonious sexual assault by a person in a position of authority for crimes allegedly committed in November and December of last year.
The charges each carry a 3 1/2-to-seven-year prison sentence. The indictments signed by Assistant County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett Tynes say Morales put the girl's hand on his crotch and he groped her breast and genitals while he was "acting in the capacity of a therapist."
An arrest Warrant was executed on April 26 and he was placed on personal recognizance bail. He waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty on May 25. Morales is represented by Keith Mathews of AWP Legal of Manchester.
Judge Amy Ignaitus in a June 24 order, following a dispositional conference, wrote that ”the case is likely to go to trial” and the ”next event” would be a status conference in about 60 days.
The investigation began Dec. 9 when Wolfeboro Police Cpl. Eric LaRochelle and members of the Carroll County Attorney's Office met with the girl and her mother at the Child Advocacy Center, an organization that investigates child abuse and has branches in Conway and Wolfeboro.
Morales was a visiting therapist with the Neurodevelopmental Institute of New Hampshire.
The girl said she had been getting unspecified services from NINH for about a year prior. At first, Morales was nice to her. After he built up trust, he began saying some "sketchy things," she told investigators. Those included that he wanted to "cuddle" and "kiss" her before moving on to more explicit statements. She was normally home alone during the sessions.
The girl told police that Morales bought her gifts such as coffee, food, a paddle board and roller skates. She said he would grab and touch her in "inappropriate places" over the course of four weeks.
"I thought I could do nothing but play along because I was scared, and he had so much power over me," the girl said.
"I thought I owed him something as he had me convinced. I thought it was my fault because he would always tell me that I tempted him. He would get all over me for the four weeks and as much as I hated it, I could do nothing. I felt filthy and disgusting," she told police.
She provided texts over WhatsApp. In one of the chats, Morales says he plans on "dealing with the girl" because the last time she was "killing him" by "tempting" him.
