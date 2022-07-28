OSSIPEE — A Berlin man working as a therapist in Wolfeboro was indicted by a Carroll County grand jury for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl he was treating.

On July 15, Rigoberto Morales, 39, of Berlin was indicted on three counts of felonious sexual assault by a person in a position of authority for crimes allegedly committed in November and December of last year. 

