DENMARK, Maine — A local teen has documented a cross-country trip he took with his father amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a photo book he’s published called “Isolated on the Road.”
Parker Fairfield Jr., 19, spent two weeks on a road trip this spring with his dad, Parker Fairfield Sr., helping a friend of the family clean up his rental property on the West Coast.
Fairfield and wife, Judy, run the Hitching Post workforce housing site in North Conway.
The father-and-son journey, which began in April, took them from Denmark, Maine, to Bethel Island, Calif., and back, a round-trip of about 7,000 miles through 21 states in Parker Sr.’s Ford Super Duty F-250 pickup.
Bethel is an island in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta of Contra Costa County, about an hour and a half northeast of San Francisco.
“We were traveling and seeing so much, but ultimately were minimizing contact with strangers, and that’s how I came up with the name for this book,” said Parker Jr., who used a Nikon D800 with a Nikkor 24-80mm lens to chronicle the trip.
On the journey out, they followed a route through the middle of the country and then on the way back two weeks later, they went through the deep South before heading back north.
“It was basically a big circle,” said Parker Jr., who recently left Denmark to attend Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where he plans to study physics.
To publish 100 copies of the book, Parker turned to Kickstarter with a goal of crowd-funding $2,800. Kickstarter is an online platform that collects money for various causes but pays out only if the goal is met. Fairfield Jr. said he handily clinched the goal.
Backers will get a copy of the 56-page 10-by-8-inch softcover book in October. It retails for $29 ($41 with shipping).
For the Kickstarter link, go to tinyurl.com/isolatedbook.
Supporters better hurry as the campaign ends in five days. In the future it will be available on his website, pjzphotojar.com, where Parker Jr. plans to make an online shop.
On the road, his father said he was amazed by the lack of traffic they encountered. He said they would often encounter no oncoming vehicles for some 40 odd miles. “You felt like you’re going to come around the corner and see like a zombie apocalypse-type thing,” Fairfield said.
“The drive was easy and quiet, he said. “I think we saw six or seven police in 3,400 miles.”
In Texas, they traveled on historic Route 66 and stopped at a gas station that had served as inspiration for the one in the Pixar animated movie “Cars.”
Fairfield said some cities seemed like ghost towns. Chicago looked like there had been a power outage. Even the McDonald’s signs were dark.
Most of Parker Jr.’s photos are of landscapes, but others include people like the man sitting next to Iowa 80, which bills itself as the world’s largest truck stop.
“I wanted to accentuate that idea of isolation during this pandemic,” said Parker Jr. “Everybody is by themselves, not like mingling with like a party.”
The cover shot is of the teen photographer himself, walking along the center line of a Nebraska highway under a somber gray sky.
“I put a timer on my camera, and I just walked down the road,” said Parker Jr.
The Fairfields had a great experience connecting. On the way home they would look at Atlas Obscura online to find interesting landmarks and they’d visit places like Cold War era missile silos in Utah.
“We were on the road for like maybe eight hours, 10 hours a day, and sometimes you don’t have anything else to do,” said Parker Jr. “We had a lot of conversations that we hadn’t had before. I think that really helped us bond.”
Parker Jr. said he was shocked that in states like Oklahoma and Arizona, people weren’t seeming to take the pandemic as seriously as his neighbors were in Maine.
“All these states were completely open. You know, no one was wearing a mask. All the restaurants were open. ... Three or four days after we left the place, it was a hot spot on the news.”
Fairfield said it was interesting to see what things caught his son’s eye.
Parker Jr. pointed out that every state “had its own aesthetic.” In Arizona, he said, the buildings were earth tones and the sky was bright, while Wyoming was much more colorful but had a “moody” overcast sky.
“Wyoming had some great, great mountains,” said Parker Jr., adding that one of his favorite shots was taken right from the truck as they rode down the highway. “You could take this, like, magnificent photo as if you went to some place like Italy or the French Alps.”
Father and son agree that the best food they had on the journey was the barbecue at Charlie Vergos Rendezvous in Memphis, a circa-1948 barbecue spot in a basement serving up racks of smoked ribs and sausages with dry-rub spices.
Fairfields said that as a trained researcher he honed his skills on trying to find the best food possible on the way home. He found two food blogs that pointed to Charlie Vergos.
“Obviously, if you’re leaving Northern California and you’re driving through Memphis, Tenn., (to get to Maine), that’s a little bit extravagant of a route,” said Fairfield.
But he said: “It was worth it. I mean, it was amazing.”
