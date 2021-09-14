TAMWORTH — Selectmen will be holding a public hearing on Thursday on how best to spend the town's American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the town office at 84 Main St. in Tamworth. Selectmen must hold the hearing to accept $161,025 from the ARPA grant. Tamworth will get about the same amount next year for a total of about $322,000.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the $1.9 trillion rescue plan is meant to help communities and businesses get past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
Selectmen's chair Becky Mason said items selectmen are considering include:
• Adding septic, bathrooms and running water at the Durrell Road Recreation Fields for $100,000 by 2023.
• Installing a drilled well, septic and bathrooms at the Transfer Station for $150,000 by 2023.
Tamworth must have contracts/commitments for the money to be spent by 2024 and all bills must be paid for those commitments by 2026.
Conway is getting just over $1 million in two payments. Conway selectmen recently agreed to spend $25,000 to build pickleball courts.
Other ideas the Conway selectmen are considering include: $300,000 for public bathrooms in North Conway; $100,000 to address water infiltration Conway Village's sewer pipes; $50,830 to reimburse Conway Village for lost revenue' $600,000 to do an engineering study for water and sewer line expansion; and an unspecified amount to address runoff from Rockhouse Mountain and Modock Hill roads.
Ossipee is getting $460,000. It will use $130,000 to put the Whittier Covered Bridge into service and to reduce taxes.
