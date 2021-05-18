TAMWORTH — Increasing recycling and reducing gerrymandering were topics discussed under a tent by 92 town residents during annual town meeting last Saturday afternoon.
Normally, annual town meeting is held inside the K.A. Brett School in March.
This year due to the pandemic, the town meeting was outside in a large tent adjacent to the school. Despite being outdoors people wore masks. It was a warm, sunny day but the occasional wind gust occasionally threatened to blow away loose papers and was successful at least once.
There were 31 articles to be discussed. All but one one passed, though some were amended.
Article 9, as originally written, called for raising $36,000 for transfer station improvements. Outgoing selectman Willie Farnum who is finishing his term convinced voters to amend the article to say $100,000 with $36,000 to come from taxation and $64,000 to come from the unreserved fund balance.
“The over all project to bring the transfer station to current standards will cost a considerable amount of money, and these costs keep rising,” said Farnum, adding the “Current estimate is $1.2 million.”
Farnum explained that the transfer station needs a bailing facility to recycle goods like paper and plastic. Recycling would reduce trucking costs for solid waste destined to be placed in a landfill. Farnum also said there is no bathroom for transfer station employees to use and no running water for them to wash their hands.
Maureen Diamond said she agreed that transfer station employees deserved a bathroom.
“Can you imagine not having a bathroom in your place of work?” she asked adding that residents should imagine not being able to wash their hands after collecting their garbage and going to the transfer station. “How many times do you want to rinse your hands as you do that?”
One woman, who didn’t introduce herself, wondered if Tamworth could make a deal with surrounding towns that do have a bailer.
Farnum replied that he talked with officials from surrounding towns about a regional recycling effort but it didn’t go anywhere.
“The general comment I got was ‘well I don’t think our citizens would like that,’” said Farnum. “So it is a shame because we could share an expensive thing.”
Residents also voted to support Article 14 calling for spending $50,000 for parks and recreation, swim program and patriotic purposes.
The rec program has been a hot topic after selectmen shut down the rec program last summer due to COVID-19 and laid off embattled rec director Parker Roberts.
Selectman Becky Mason said between the $50,000 and another $50,000 in a “contingency line” in the budget the town should have enough money to start a rec program again. In response to questions from the audience, Mason said it’s unclear how quickly they can get the program going again.
Selectman Melanie Streeter confirmed there will be Independence Day fireworks and they will be held on Friday, July 2.
Residents also wondered when the town office and hall would reopen for business. The buildings were closed to the public because of COVID-19. The town clerk has been conducting business curbside.
Residents Ellen Farnum and Gabby Watson were petitioners for Article 30, which called for the New Hampshire Legislature to draw the political maps without gerrymandering. Both Farum and Watson are from a nonprofit group called Open Democracy which has been pushing against gerrymandering.
Watson said gerrymandering means that politicians choose their voters rather than voters choosing their representatives. “Basically, you don’t want those shenanigans in our democracy,” said Watson.
Ellen Farnum said as of Saturday there 58 of 61 New Hampshire municipalities who have voted on an anti gerrymandering article have passed it. Residents agreed and passed the article.
At the request of fire department’s grant writer Zack Remick Article 11 calling for raising and appropriating $15,000 for gear washing equipment was passed over without an up or down vote. Remick said that FEMA rules only allowed the department to pursue one grant at a time and voters had already approved Article 10 which called form $220,000 to be raised for replacing aged firefighter air packs. Article 10, which was amended slightly, called for raising $20,000 from taxation and $200,000 from a grant.
Moderator Chris Canfield who has been serving as the town moderator since 2005, said to his recollection this is the first time he’s seen town meeting held outside, and he thinks it went very well.
During the discussion of the final article, which asks for any other business to come before the town, one man shouted out that they should meet under a tent like this next year and other residents replied “Yeah!”
To which, Canfield replied, “And we’re going to move it to February!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.