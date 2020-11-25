TAMWORTH — Selectmen are seeking to form a committee to re-establish the town's recreation department.
According to an advertisement provided by the town office, an “Oversight Committee to re-establish the Town of Tamworth Recreation Department” would consist of five to seven members. Selectmen until Dec. 3 are taking names of people who would be willing to serve.
The goal of the committee would be to take public input, develop a plan with appropriate funding, hold discussions with the community and present a proposal at March 2021 Town Meeting.
Selectmen discussed the committee at their Nov. 19 meeting. Town officials said representatives from the Tamworth Outing Club expressed interest in participating, as did two people from the general public.
Chairman Willie Farnum said a selectmen should also participate. Selectmen have been talking about it for a few weeks.
“We need to move forward with this as quick as possible so they have plenty of time to orchestrate and get whatever information necessary prior to town meeting,” said Farnum, who won't be on it because his term expires in March.
Selectman Kelly Goodson was appointed.
The committee will be an official town committee. It will have to keep minutes and post meeting agendas.
At their Aug. 20 meeting, selectmen without ceremony voted unanimously to shut down the recreation department through March 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In doing so, they laid off Parker Roberts, who has been recreation director for about 25 years. At the end of last year, selectmen reduced his position to part-time, a move that sparked outrage among local parents. In the aftermath, residents packed the town office to demand Roberts’ reinstatement. In January selectmen relented and restored Roberts’ post, only to furlough him in April after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
In early January, Tiffany Roberts, Roberts' wife, read a scathing letter aloud to the board, claiming that cutting his hours was in response to his putting his family on the town’s health insurance plan.
Asked for comment about the latest move to re-establish a rec department, Tiffany Roberts told the Sun: “Recreation programs are vital to any healthy community. Hopefully their efforts are fruitful for the sake of the children of Tamworth.”
Anyone interested in being a member of the Oversight Committee should call (603) 323-7525, Ext. 10, or email adminassistant@tamworthnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.