OSSIPEE — Residents of southern Carroll County are advised to be on the lookout for a band of merry superheroes riding motorcycles through the county on Saturday afternoon.
Members of the motorcylce group, which calls itself "Rolling Smiles," dress in superhero costumes for their rides.
Among the group's members are Kim Bedard (aka Catwoman) of Ossipee. She and her fiance, Joseph Adjutant (aka Batman) set up a ride this coming weekend through the towns of Ossipee, Wakefield and Wolfeboro.
Information about the ride can be found on her Facebook event page, "Rolling Smiles Northern Circuit."
Most of the members are from the Dover-Rochester area.
The Rolling Smiles group was founded by Rochester couple Bill (Spider-Man) and Alysia Champney Lemelin (Supergirl).
John Robert, a Brookfield native, doubles as Capt. America.
Rolling Smiles has been riding since April.
"If you don’t know about us or who we are, we are just your everyday normal people that have formed a group thanks to Spider-Man and Supergirl," Bedard posted on Facebook. "We get in our superhero gear and get out on our motorcycles and ride around through local neighborhoods just to make kids and people in general smile! Just to make people’s day a little brighter during these tough times."
Some of the other superheroes you may see are Ironman, Wonder Woman, Mr. Incredible, Elasti-girl, Capt. Marvel, The Flash, the Hulk, Thor, Green Lantern, Deadpool, Lady Deadpool, Falcon, Bane, Black Widow and Laura Croft.
Their route will start at the Wakefield Police Department, departing at around noon.
They will head to Meadow Street to the Forest Hills neighborhood. At about 12:30 p.m., they will head back through downtown and turn left at Poor People's Pub at 1 Witchtrot Road in Sanbornville, then head to East Wakefield on Route 153.
Shortly before 1 p.m., they expect to be by Seven Lakes Provisions (1260 Province Lake Road, East Wakefield).
After 1 p.m. they expect to be near the restaurant Cindy's Place at 3380 Province Lake Road before heading to Route 16 and Center Ossipee.
Between 1:30-1:45 p.m. they will be in Center Ossipee, headed first to Indian Mound Shopping Center at 280 Route 16B.
Then, between 1:45-155 p.m., they will be traveling Folsom Road to Center Ossipee Village, going by Ossipee Central School (68 Main St.).
Between 1:55-2:10 p.m., the group will be getting back on Route 16 and heading to the Ossipee Hannaford's and Irving gas station at 891 Route 16, "to stop for gas take a little break."
From 2:15-2:35 p.m., they will be back on their way, headed on Route 28 to Route 171 to loop around Mountain View Community Nursing Home.
From 2:20-2:45 p.m., they will be on Route 28 heading to Wolfeboro.
From 2:55-3:10 p.m., they will be headed on Trotting Track Road where they will do loop through The Nick recreation center in Wolfeboro before going back out on Trotting Track Road to Beach Pond Road.
From 3:10-315 p.m., they will be on Route 109 to Bay Street.
From 3:15-3:25 p.m., they will be headed down Main Street in Wolfeboro to end their route at Kingswood Art Center on McManus Road.
All times are approximate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.