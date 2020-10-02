FRYEBURG, Maine — Just how big is the Fryeburg Fair’s impact on the regional economy?
Roy Andrews and son David Andrews, the fair’s general superintendent, pointed to an economic impact study commissioned by the fair trustees and undertaken in 2015 by the Maine Center for Business & Economic Research at the University of Southern Maine by Ryan Wallace and students.
According to that report, the fair generates approximately $17.2 million in new spending in the area.
That translates to 420 jobs and $1.2 million in taxes to Maine and New Hampshire annually. The new spending supports approximately $21.5 million in GDP. With a 10-year average of 164,400 paid attendees (which does not include children under 12, lifetime passholders or senior citizens who are free on Tuesday), the typical fan of Fryeburg Fair averages 55-65 years old and comes from outside the region.
The fair also attracts a significant number of non-resident visitors, with approximately 75 percent visiting from outside the region. (Andrews said people signing the guestbook last fall at History Hall were from all 50 states and 17 countries).
Non-residents spendan average of $72, with the largest portions going to food and drink ($31), vendors (retail), $30; entertainment (rides, etc.), $5; and miscellaneous other expenses, $6.
Other findings:
• About 40 percent of fair attendees visit more than one day. Upwards of 12 percent of survey respondents in 2015 reported they visit the fair six or more days. The fair is full of repeat customers, but it attracts a significant share of new visitors each year.
• Just over 25 percent of attendees reported staying away from home during the fair, while 70 percent of total attendees came from home.
"For eight days in early October each year," the report states, "the Fryeburg Fair attracts visitors from all over New England and the United States with upwards of 400 vendors, numerous events and competitions, educational resources, livestock events, live entertainment and a campground with over 3,000 sites with RV hookups.
"Visitors bring dollars and economic activity into the local economy from outside the region," it continued. "This 'new' spending spurred by the fair supports local jobs, pays wages and salaries, and increases overall economic output in the region.
"In addition, the West Oxford Agricultural Society makes significant investments in the maintenance of the fairground facilities ... as well as donations to local public service organizations and payments to the town of Fryeburg."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.