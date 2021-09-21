CONWAY — State officials will be in town Thursday to seek input from Conway residents on the New Hampshire’s Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan.
The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT), which is made up of the five Executive Councilors and the Commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, has scheduled a public hearings throughout New Hampshire.
Conway is represented by Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield). “I’ll be there,” said Kenney, who will host the meeting.
Conway’s meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at the town hall at 23 Main St. A hearing in Berlin City Hall to discuss their road projects is set to be held at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The purpose of the hearings is to get public comments/testimony on transportation projects and priorities included in the draft 2023-32 10-year plan. The plan is updated every few years.
Conway has three projects in the existing plan (2021-30). However, two of three of those projects have been removed from the 2023-32 plan.
Projects in the 2021-30 plan include the eastern half of the Main Street Project, which will be redoing intersections at Routes 113 and 153 at a cost of $3.27 million; and upgrading the intersection at East Conway Road and Route 302.
The latter project, costing $2.8 million, remains in the 2023-32 draft plan.
On Labor Day 2018, the 302/East Conway Road intersection was the site of a fatal crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle. The riders on the motorcycle, David and Cathy Oliveira, a married couple from New Bedford, Mass., were killed. There is currently only a stop sign at the intersection.
During the Aug. 24 selectmen’s meeting, Town Manager Tom Holmes said the DOT engineer in charge of the project thinks a roundabout would be a better solution than a traffic signal, though the decision hasn’t been formally made.
Of a roundabout, “we believe it’s the right solution,” said Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli.
Construction would begin in 2023.
The Eastern Main Street project includes possibly adding lanes at the Four Corners, plus reconfiguring the Irving gas station intersection, with two lanes curving north and a third one east on Route 113 past the library.
This portion of the project was delayed when Conway Public Library officials expressed concern it would impact the library’s grounds. Since then, another design was drafted.
The new design was accepted by DOT and is being finalized. This process will involve a separate public hearing.
DegliAngeli, reached by phone Monday, said the western portion, from West Main Street to the Four Corners, should be wrapped up in November. It involves improving drainage and replacing a water main that has leaded joints.
Another local project in the 2021-30 Ten Year Plan is the bridge rehabilitation at Washington Street over the Swift River.
This project, which is expected to cost about $2.3 million, was scheduled for 2025-26. But DegliAngeli said DOT notified the town the project may now be pushed back to 2028 or 2030. He said this project is maintenance. He said this project may involve replacing concrete and steel in addition to paving.
The Eastern Main Street Project and the Washington Street Bridge plan are absent from the 2023-32 draft plan but the East Conway Road project remains.
According to DOT in an email Tuesday, the Washington Street Swift River project has been rescheduled out beyond 2032 due to improvements made to the bridge by the town. DOT also said the Eastern Project will be added back to the 2023-32 plan.
Kenney said Monday that the new Ten-Year Plan will be done at the end of next June.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks may be required depending on the town or meeting room requirements.
Those not able to attend the meetings can submit written testimony within 10 days of the completion of the public hearings but no later than Nov. 8, at 4 p.m.
Copies of documents related to the Ten-Year Plan are available at tinyurl.com/2du3yrxj or by contacting the Bureau of Planning & Community Assistance at the Department of Transportation (603-271-3344).
