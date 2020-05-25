CONWAY — The filing period for state representatives kicks off June 3. Most local legislators intend to run for two more years, though two seats will be opening up: those of Harrison Kanzler (D-Conway), one of the newest representatives, and Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), who has served 12 years in the New Hampshire House.
Running again will be Tom Buco, Anita Burroughs, Stephen Woodcock, Jerry Knirk and Susan Ticehurst, all Democrats. Buco has served 12 years; Ticehurst, six; Knirk, four; and Burroughs and Woodcock will be completing their first two-year terms in December.
The filing period runs through June 16.
Kanzler holds one of three seats in Carroll County District 2, which covers Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Hale’s Location.
Kanzler announced last Thursday that he will not seek a second term.
“Being state rep has been an incredible experience, and I love the work I do in Concord,” he said. “Unfortunately, though the work suited me, it came at the wrong time.
In an email to the Sun, he added: “Now that I have served a term I fully understand why the average age in the House is 63 (64?). While the work has been great, I am just at a point in life where I need to stay a little closer to home (and make a little more money!).”
New Hampshire’s 400 state representatives get paid a grand total of $100 a year.
Butler announced in April that he would not seek a seventh term. He has held the Carroll County District 7 floterial seat, which covers the nine northern towns and one unincorporated place of the county — Freedom, Madison, Tamworth, Albany, Conway, Hale’s Location, Bartlett, Chatham, Jackson and Hart’s Location.
“For a total of 12 years, starting in 2007, it has been challenging work but also a labor of love,” Butler wrote in a letter to the editor.
He called his duties a “juggling act to serve as a state representative, as chair of the Commerce Committee, and to help Les, my husband, manage The Notchland Inn.”
Buco said Friday he plans to seek an eighth term. “I am going to run again,” he said. “I think campaigning is going to certainly not the same. There will be no door-to-door or face-to-face campaigning because you can’t go near anyone. It’s not the way I like to operate, but I’ll give it my best shot.”
Burroughs (D-Bartlett), who holds the Carroll County District 1 seat covering Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location, plans to file for a second term. “I have found that I really enjoy the work, working with a people with different backgrounds and perspectives,” she said. “I particularly enjoy the work on the Judiciary Committee, as we are able to discuss issues in a mutually respectful way.”
Woodcock also has enjoyed his first term. “Yes, I am looking forward to running again,” he said in an email.
“I was very fortunate to be placed on the Education Committee, which is one of the busiest committees in Concord, and typically meant three 12-hour days per week doing the people’s work. But what an honor and pleasure!” Woodcock said.
He added: “The most important piece of legislation to come out of the Education Committee and the House this session was the formation of the Education Funding Commission. The commission is charged with the responsibility of recalculating the way education is funded and to reduce the direct costs to the local taxpayers. This is the highest priority bill in the House and I hope to be re-elected as a representative to help steer this new legislation into law.”
Knirk (D-Freedom) and Ticehurst (D-Tamworth), hold the two District 3 seats, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
Both are offering their services for third and fourth terms, respectively.
“I explain my decision this way: In our communities we have amazing resources and people willing to work so that all can thrive,” Ticehurst said last Thursday. “Sometimes, however, difficult and complex challenges arise and people ask for statewide legislative solutions, with hundreds of bills being proposed each year. As an experienced representative, I have the skills to evaluate those bills for effectiveness, avoidance of unintended consequences, and technical details.
“We are facing some longstanding and some unprecedented health, environmental, economic and educational challenges. I share the concerns of the people of our communities. I am offering my experience, skills, time and compassion for a fourth term.”
Knirk said last Thursday: “I am running again — I still have work to do, especially as some of my bills from this year may not get through the abbreviated legislative session due to COVID-19. We have to prioritize the bills we deal with due to COVID.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.