CONWAY — The Class of 2021 at Kennett High was not only celebrated but also honored over the weekend with awards presented at the senior banquet in Gary Millen Stadium on Saturday.
Principal Kevin Carpenter served as the master of ceremony for the event, which lasted roughly an hour. It was the first maskless event on the campus this school year.
“It's so nice to finally be able to see everyone's faces,” he said. “It's been far too long. I want to start by thanking all of you, as we have navigated through one of the most challenging times in our country and our world. But we did it. We are here. And we are ready to celebrate the Class of 2021.”
Carpenter said: “I am so proud of all of you for focusing on what we could do and what we needed to do to make this year happen. A positive attitude and determination are what will set you apart from others as you move forward in the next steps of your life.”
After recognizing the valedictorian (Kathryn Hawkes, who will attend Colorado College), salutatorian (Ava Jarell, who will attend Duke University) and outstanding career tech students (Cayleigh Mohla and Grace Ruddy, who will attend the University of Tampa and Northeastern University, respectively), Carpenter moved on to the awards.
“The Parker Merrow Award is presented to a Kennett High School student who makes the most progress over their four years at Kennett High School,” he said. “The recipient of this award is based on the feedback of the Kennett High School faculty and several factors are examined each year to determine the most fitting recipient. It is with great pleasure that this year we award the Parker Merrow Award to Jack Vaughan.”
Vaughan is enrolled at Manchester Community College in its Power Sports Technology Program. He currently works full-time as a technician at Profile Powersports in Conway, where he’s been for over a year.
The Eagle Award, Carpenter said, goes to the student who has demonstrated scholarship and success through Eagle Academy. This year’s award winner was Marleigh Ewing. Ewing will be attending Southern New Hampshire University in the fall.
The four Principal's Awards went to Bobby Graustein, Amee Patel, Ava Jarell and Ebany Spurlock.
Carpenter said Wednesday these awards go to “outstanding kids for a variety of reasons. Some for overcoming challenges and others for being really positive influences on their classmates and the school. It’s a way to recognize students for various achievements."
The George T. Davidson Spirit of Kennett Award, named for a longtime teacher, guidance counselor, principal and coach at KHS, went to Parker Coleman.
“This award is presented annually since 1999 to a member of the senior class who best exemplifies the commitment, enthusiasm and leadership to promote positive school spirit," Carpenter said.
The final award of the banquet was the Kennett Trophy.
“The Kennett Cup is one of the most coveted and prestigious awards at Kennett High School,” said Carpenter. “Each year it is presented to a member of the graduating class based on their service to the school.”
Tanner Kennett had the honor of presenting the award.
“It starts with being a tri-captain of the field hockey, basketball and lacrosse teams; a four-year member of Key Club; vice president of the student body last year, and student body president this year," he said.
"If you don't know who I'm talking about, that's weird. A member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society who will be attending (Boston University) next year.
"Why keep going? She’s quite impressive and it seems like a very, very impressive person to know and have as a friend. Let's give it up for Ella Chandler.”
