CONWAY — About 15 people attended the North Conway Fire Precinct meeting held in the apparatus bay of the new $6.7 million North Conway Fire Station Saturday afternoon in a straightforward session that lasted an hour and 10 minutes, with only one amendment made to the 17 articles passed.
The lone amendment was made by North Conway Deputy Fire Chief/precinct treasurer Tim Anderson to increase by $44,514 Article 12, originally funded at $555,486, concerning a replacement for the North Conway Fire Department’s Rescue 1 vehicle, to $600,000, to be funded from the Fire Equipment Capital Reserve and no amount from taxation.
North Conway Fire Department Chief Pat Preece was recognized by Moderator Don Ekberg to speak to the need for the increase.
“We just got a phone call from the manufacturer 10 minutes prior to the meeting and he said they already had a price increase of 3 percent and he anticipated another 5 percent increase in a very short time. We won’t be able to have the 8 percent increase and be able to buy the vehicle for that amount of money (the $555,486 originally proposed) so we need the additional 8 percent,” said Preece.
The article unanimously passed with no further discussion.
The only other point of exchange at the meeting was Article 16, seeking $6,750 for “the purpose of supporting the programs of the Schouler Park Skating Rink.” Anderson made a motion from the floor to cut the appropriation to zero dollars. “Does anyone in this room have any idea what programs this $6,700 is going to?” he asked.
Former Commissioner Jim Umberger took to the mic to give a brief overview of how the rink used to be run by the North Conway Outing Club and then was taken over by the precinct along with help from the town of Conway and the Community Celebrations group several years ago.
“Way back when it was run by the outing club, the club decided they didn’t want to do it anymore. The town agreed with help from the water precinct to take it over. We’ve been making this contribution for several years. I voted for it before and I will vote for it again,” said Umberger.
Anderson responded, “I understand exactly what you said, Jim, and I agree with everything you said. The question was: what programs? I’ve driven by that rink almost daily in the wintertime and I’m probably being outspoken here, but that thing wasn’t open half the time.”
State Rep. Karen Umberger spoke against Anderson’s amendment, saying, “I am totally opposed to the NCWP no longer helping to provide ice skating in Schouler Park.
“I realize at 8 o’clock in the morning, there probably isn’t going to be anyone there skating, but there are people there skating on weekends and after school. It is the kind of thing that makes North Conway unique, to have an old-fashioned skating rink so kids have a place to go that is free. I think it’s important to keep this this option open not only to our children but also to many visitors,” she said.
Anderson’s proposed amendment was resoundingly defeated, garnering just his vote.
All other articles passed as written with very little discussion. North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon was asked by Ekberg to give explanations about the need for several of the articles, including:
• Article 2 asked voters to raise and appropriate $1,833,607 for the retirement of outstanding bonds, notes, interest and temporary loan interest for the ensuing year.
The article will be offset by grant revenues estimated to be $376,645 and sewer funds in the amount of $522,728 with the remainder to be raised by general taxation.
• Article 3, the general fund operating budget, asked voters to OK the sum of $118,555 for commissioners’ operating budget.
• Article 4, the operating budget for the water department, sought $1,317,517, an increase of 9 percent over last year.
“The increase is largely due to two special projects: the installation of a water main along North-South Road in anticipation of upcoming development, and an upgrade to the water system computer software that will happen concurrent with construction of the new Well 2R Control Building project,” said Gagnon.
• Article 5, the sewer department operating budget, is set at $1,840,680. “The increases in the water and sewer operating budgets do not impact taxes. Water and sewer rates also will not rise, as the funding comes from anticipated water/sewer revenues,” Gagnon explained.
• Article 6 was the North Conway Fire Department operating budget, set at $661,896 — an increase of 2.6 percent to account for the increased operational costs associated with the larger, more modern fire station, Gagnon said.
• Article 7 sought appropriations to the capital reserve funds;
• Articles 8 and 9 were related, Gagnon explained, with Article 8 based on what happens if the state does not fund its obligations under the State Aid Grant program.
• Article 10, sought $400,000, with $260,000 from the water fund balance and $140,000 from the Water Capital Reserve Fund, with no amount to come from taxation, concerns Well 2, which was damaged by Saco River flooding during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
• Article 11 asked voters to OK $40,000 for asset management for the water distribution system, to be offset by a $20,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Services and $20,000 to come from water revenues.
Ekberg recognized Preece to explain Article 13, which sought $55,000 to upgrade and improve the reliability of the NCFD’s radio system as required following recent town of Conway communications system upgrades.
No. 14 asked voters to authorize the commissioners to spend $80,000 for the purpose of “restoring the pavement of the adjacent North Conway Country Club’s parking lot and pavement and landscaping of Conway Scenic Railroad’s property that was damaged to a much greater extent than anticipated in the fire station project budget.”
Both Commissioner Suzanne Nelson, who chaired the Fire Extension Committee that worked with abutters, fire personnel and contractors to build the new station over the past year, and Preece explained that the precinct would repair the damages and saluted the North Conway Country Club and the Conway Scenic for being good partners in the project.
“We break it, we fix it,” said Nelson, with fellow commissioners John Santuccio, chair, and Bob porter, in agreement.
She explained that the parking lot at the North Conway Country Club will be much improved after the upgrades/repairs.
Voters at last year’s annual meeting approved the $6.7 million fire station bond by secret ballot by a vote of 45-3. They also approved an expansion of the precinct’s wastewater treatment plant solar array by a vote of the same margin. Work on both projects is nearing completion.
Voters at Saturday’s session also approved Article 17, to change the precinct’s auditing firm.
The article asked voters to rescind ratification of Robert and Greene CPAs for the calendar year of 2020 and to ratify Plodzik & Sanderson for 2020 and 2021, with Gagnon noting that problems with getting the tax rate for the town of Conway last fall were due to tardiness on behalf of the precinct’s auditors.
Gagnon told The Conway Daily Sun that the estimated NCWP tax rate based on 2020 property values is $2.41 in Bartlett, $2.18 in Conway, subject to interpretation and revision by the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration.
All candidates ran unopposed. Elected were Anderson for treasurer, 21 votes; Gary R. Chandler for clerk, 19 votes; Nelson, commissioner, 20 votes; and attorney Ekberg for moderator, 20 votes.
At the end of the meeting, Preece thanked voters for supporting the new fire station project and invited all to the dedication to be held May 22 at 10 a.m. with Gov. Chris Sununu, state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-District 3) and others invited to attend.
CDC safety protocols will be in effect, according to precinct officials.
For more information, call (603) 356-5382 or go to ncwpnh.org.
