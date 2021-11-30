CONWAY — Fourth-graders and some fifth-graders are looking forward to tonight’s open house at the New England Ski Museum’s Eastern Slope Branch and adjacent North Conway Community Center to showcase their New Hampshire ski history projects.
The open house is set for 4-7 p.m. at both locations and will feature exhibits of the students’ projects, put together after field trips held Nov. 1-3 by SAU 9’s five elementary schools.
The field trips were organized in memory of late ski racer Martha Coughlin Corrock (1956-2021) by Betty Newton and Elaine Swanson and other ski museum volunteers.
It involved riding the the Conway Scenic Railroad trains, during which students heard about local ski history from volunteers George Cleveland of WMWV, Tom Eastman of The Conway Daily Sun, Christoph and Hannah Schneider and Jim and Sue Tuttle.
It culminated with a community ski pole arch re-enactment of the arrival in February 1939 in North Conway’s Schouler Park of Austrian ski meister Hannes Schneider and family from Nazi custody in Germany. Students also did a ski history-related scavenger hunt and indoor ski race using tiny figures they created as skiers.
“There’s a lot of excitement both about their experiences with the re-enactment and train ride as well as for the chance to share their projects,” said Danielle Nutting, principal of John H. Fuller Elementary, which took part along with Jackson Grammar School, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, Pine Tree School and Conway Elementary. “I know there will be some painting displays along with many research projects.”
Newton said her husband Donnie Newton, head of adult snowsports programs at Cranmore Mountain Resort, worked with Conway Elementary students on a film re-enactment of the arrival of Hannes Schneider.
“It was really something to see the students getting into their roles as Harvey Gibson, Benno Rybizka, Carroll Reed and the Schneiders,” said Betty Newton.
It is great to see the kids soaking up our valley’s rich ski history. And to have honored Martha (Coughlin Corrock) this way is especially meaningful as she would have loved this. ... She had thought it would be great to get the kids involved with our ski history. I have been involved with projects in this town for 50 years and I have never seen this type of community support from everybody involved.”
Newton said masks will be required of all who come to the open houses.
She said there will be 193 items on display. including two movies created by Josiah Bartlett students, and attendees will also get to view the Conway Elementary School project.
To view it in advance, go to valleyvision.com. Valley Vison station manager Bill Edmunds also said the station will be covering Tuesday’s presentations for a later broadcast.
