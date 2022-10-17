CONWAY — Six people are running for three seats in the newly redistricted Carroll County House District 1, which will serve Conway alone.
Incumbent Republican Karen Umberger and Incumbent Democrat Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock face challenges from Democrat David Paige as well as Republicans Mike DiGregorio and Frank McCarthy. The general election is Nov. 8. — Daymond Steer
Tom Buco
What is the most important issue facing N.H.?
The most important issue facing New Hampshire is the out-of-control rate of inflation. The Federal Reserve was way too late in controlling the money supply, which allowed inflation to raise prices on everything. They are now way behind in their efforts to control inflation and will end up tightening interest rates too much and cause a recession.
What will make you a productive state rep?
I have earned a reputation for integrity and perseverance, mostly for my work in securing millions in state aid grants for water and sewer projects here in town in both the Conway Village Fire District and the North Conway Water Precinct. Integrity because the state aid grants were promised by the state, but then they reneged after construction was done. My argument was that the state made a moral commitment to municipalities as well as a financial commitment. I had to keep driving that point to the Lgislature until we convinced enough representative and senators to vote to pay the towns the money the state had committed to pay. Perseverance because it took 13 years to educate and convince the Legislature to finally pay the towns for the completed projects on the Delayed and Deferred list of projects already completed.
What should be done with the former county nursing home building?
The building could possibly be adequate for office space or storage.
If Biden were the Democratic nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
I would have to consider who else is in the race. This question is very speculative as I expect there will be many candidates on both sides. Several candidates are already visiting New Hampshire so it will be a long time before the final candidates are chosen.
Mike DiGregorio
What is the most important issue facing N.H.?
There is an entire litany of important issues facing New Hampshire. Most of these issues have been created in Washington, D.C., and will be difficult to resolve at a state level. We all know inflation will crush middle- to lower-income people over the next year or so. We should all know that drugs crossing our southern border are killing 100,000 Americans annually, yet my opponents on the other side of the aisle seemed to be OK with allowing the Biden administration to continue these policies. New Hampshire seems to be in a better position financially than many states, but careful decisions going forward will be very important to eradicate these issues.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep?
Taking the time to analyze legislation and not supporting or denying something simply because it comes from one party or the other. I've been in government for a long time.
I've always tried to get to the bottom of an underlying issue and not rush into a particular mold or decision. Like it or not, local control and some individual rights are granted by the state. Because I have the unique experience of 30 years serving on local boards, I can assure you, the voters, I will not support legislation that takes away from local control or your rights.
What should be done with the former county nursing home building?
I have not been directly involved in any discussions with the former nursing home. If memory serves, I think the county commission and delegation were run by Democrats when we were told that the old building needed to be destroyed for safety and efficiency reasons. Since only a portion was removed, it sounds like that may not have been true, and a complete analysis needs to be done. I am confident that when the current commissioners Matt Plache and Terry McCarthy, are re-elected in November, and the right delegation is put into place, the correct decision will be made.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
If Trump is nominated in the primary for 2024 by the will of the people, there is no question that I would support him as president.
Frank McCarthy
What is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Like the cost of food and everything else, heating oil and energy costs have gone through the roof. The cost of propane, natural gas and electricity are all up as much as 50 percent. How many of us can afford to fill a 150-gallon oil tank, twice a month, at a cost of $700-plus per tank? When coupled with the cost of electricity and gasoline, which is on the rise again, there isn’t much left for anything else. Every bit the fault of the Democrats' new green deal and Biden’s idiotic promise to put an end to fossil fuel use in America.
What qualities will make you a productive state rep?
I have six successful years under my belt in Concord. If elected, rather than spending two years in a training session, I will hit the ground running. I will seek assignment to the Municipal and County Government Committee where I have years of experience and the knowledge that goes with it. I chose that particular committee because it is the one closest to the heart of municipal government where a representative has unique opportunities to help his community and local constituents.
What should be done with the former county nursing home building?
I believe the county commissioners have already taken care of that perceived problem and at no cost to the taxpayer. The plan calls for county administration to move to new office space in the refurbished old building. The Sheriff’s Office will make use of the vacated space. Terribly needed additional office space will also be made available for the County Attorney’s office as it makes use of the entire second floor of the administrative building. Without going into detail the following activities and space will be provided by the plan. Office space for a small-business tech center allowing access to vital technology will be provided, as will office space for the establishment of a communications district to ensure broadband access to underserved areas.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
Baited question: Mike Pompeo, Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination in 2024. Either one would be a thousand times better than Biden or his ilk.
David Paige
What is the most important issue facing N.H.?
As I go door to door in Conway speaking with neighbors, too many folks have shared stories with me about how the rising cost of living is hurting them and their families — from seniors on fixed incomes concerned about how they’ll be able to heat their homes this winter to young parents who worry they’ll never find a home they can afford or the child care they need to get back to work.
The good news? I believe these are issues on which Democrats and Republicans can actually find common ground. The bad news? The current Republican leadership in the House seems keener on rehashing bygone culture war debates than they are on tackling the real issues that matter to working families.
What will make you a productive state rep?
Through my years of service leading both local and national boards, I am a proven consensus builder. I enjoy collaborating with folks who come to issues with perspectives different from my own and working through issues together to find solutions. I will approach my work as a legislator with humility and with a commitment to listen to and learn from those I represent.
What should be done with the former county nursing home building?
When in doubt, ask your community. I have heard many ideas floated, from office space, to adult ed, to transitional housing. Whatever direction we ultimately take, I would like to see a community-led effort that invites various stakeholders to reimagine the space together.
If Biden were the Democratic nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
I would frankly love to see new faces (from both parties) at the top of the ticket in 2024. But if Biden is the nominee, he will have my support.
Karen Umberger
What is the most important issue facing N.H.?
We have three extremely important issues facing New Hampshire, the first is affordable housing, the second is workforce shortages in critical areas such as LNAs, LPNs and nurses as well as state police and corrections officers, and the third is mental health. I believe all three of these are interconnected and cannot be tackled in isolation, but rather need a comprehensive across the board approach.
What will make you a productive state rep?
The first and most important is keeping my constituents informed as to what is going on in Concord. Secondly is availability to answer constituent questions and to be available either by phone, email or walking around the community and talking to people. Third is devoting the time to be well-informed about the various bills that come before the House for a vote. Fourth is the ability to compromise. Legislation as the saying goes is sausage making and the final product generally needs to be a compromise.
What should be done with the former county nursing home building?
A portion of the building is currently being used by building maintenance; however there is still a lot of empty space. The Commissioners proposed using the space as administrative office space and I agree. This would free up space in the current Administration Building which is sorely needed. Currently, the workforce is stuffed into offices that do not provide adequate work space and a proper work environment. Sure the work is getting done, but productivity is not what it could be.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for president in 2024 would you support him?
As I have stated before, my candidate for the Republican nominee in 2024 is Nikki Haley.
Stephen Woodcock
What is the most important issue facing N.H.?
I understand that the following answer is more than the singular opinion requested; however, combined, the ideas all fall into one singular issue, which is improving the daily life for the residents of Conway and New Hampshire.
Clearly, there are multiple important issues as we enter the second half of 2022 and the new year of 2023. The most urgent is the need to create several pathways for people to be able to reduce their cost of living and improve their daily lives. This can begin through targeted legislative opportunities that improve energy options, decrease property taxes, reduce food insecurity, and restrict the use of tax dollars to fund only public, not private schools. We also need to eliminate the process of reducing state costs by passing them on to local taxpayers.
The Legislature has to make commonsense decisions that reinforce the maintenance and preservation of the state’s natural resources. Finally, the right for women to choose their own health-care options must be embedded in state law.
What will make you a productive state rep?
First and foremost, my honesty, transparency and accountability to the people of Conway and New Hampshire on every issue regardless of the position I may take. The ability to listen and understand both sides of an issue and translate that information into action and solutions.
Finally, realizing that I represent the people of Conway first, New Hampshire second, and my party third, and then make decisions in Concord based on that priority rather than just my own personal opinion.
What should be done with the former county nursing home building?
If it is financially feasible for the taxpayers of the county I’d like to see a majority of the campus renovated into a combination of senior and workforce housing with sufficient space allocated for the expansion of both the Sheriff's Department and County Attorney’s Office.
If Biden were the Democratic nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
I’d support the Democratic candidate whomever the people select through the Democratic primary process.
