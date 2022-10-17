CONWAY — Six people are running for three seats in the newly redistricted Carroll County House District 1, which will serve Conway alone.

Incumbent Republican Karen Umberger and Incumbent Democrat Tom Buco  and Stephen Woodcock face challenges from Democrat David Paige as well as Republicans Mike DiGregorio and Frank McCarthy. The general election is Nov. 8. — Daymond Steer

Tom Buco 101222

Tom Buco (D-Conway) is an incumbent state representative running for House District 1. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Mike DiGregorio

Mike DiGregorio is running to represent Conway in the House of Representatives. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Frank McCarthy 101222

Frank McCarthy is a candidate for Carroll House District 1
david paige

David Paige (D-Conway) is running for state representative in House District 1. (FILE PHOTO)
Karen Umberger 101222

Karen Umberger (R-Conway) is an incumbent state representative running for Carroll House District 1. (FILE PHOTO)
District 2 State Rep - Steve Woodcock

Incumbent Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) is running for a seat on Carroll County House District 2. (COURTESY PHOTO)

