CONWAY — The town’s advisory short-term rental committee looked to set occupancy limits and fire pit rules for short-term rental properties Wednesday in continuing meetings to develop recommendations to selectmen and the planning board on how to regulate short-term rentals.
Meeting for the seventh time, the group also discussed legal findings concerning whether state regulations for business properties can be applied to residential properties used for short-term rentals.
Meanwhile, one internet company that has fueled the short-term rental boom, airbnb, has announced it will not allow partying and will limit occupancy at short-term rentals that list through the company's website (see related story).
Committee chair Steve Solomon, who is the Conway Village fire chief, shared a finding from town attorney Peter Malia, who opined that the town cannot designate a property as residential and then regulate it with a business licensing law under NH RSA 41:11-c. Malia works for Hastings and Malia Law Firm of Fryeburg, Maine.
Tom Holmes, Conway town manager and an ex-officio (non-voting) member of the committee, and Solomon later said that the significance of those legal findings is that the town would not have to declare residences used for short-term rentals as commercial uses.
“Peter Malia said you don’t have to declare them commercial; you can remain silent on the matter,” said Holmes.
Holmes said that there has been a concern that many people who own short-term rental properties bought them with residential mortgages and if they are suddenly changed to commercial properties, their mortgages will be in default.
"So it would cause a mortgage crisis in the opinion of some, and the followup to that is we would lead to lawsuits,” Holmes said.
Solomon backed up that interpretation of Malia’s finding.
“The question we had for Peter was if we leave this as a residential use of a property can we use the RSA and use it to regulate it? He said no, it is not compatible: if it is residential you cannot use a business licensing statute,” said Solomon.
Holmes said, however, that the town could regulate short-term rentals through selectmen’s licensing powers by regulating the business that is taking place on the property but not attaching it to the property.
“So, it is not going to create a property right – the licenses are not transferable to a new owner, it won't become part of the deed so there will be no grandfathering,” said Holmes, adding "that is just my opinion."
Addressing occupancy limits, the committee is proposing a new maximum occupancy load capacity regulation of two adults per sleeping area plus two (for those sleeping in other parts of a house, such as a living room couch), and also allowed for children under 3 to sleep in the same bedroom as their parents.
The revision eliminated an earlier committee-adopted provision that would have allowed for children ages 11 and under not to count in the occupancy load formula — but after public input since the last meeting, Solomon, Thibodeau and others changed their views.
Speaking from a life safety perspective, Solomon said, that could be dangerous if, for a team or other group of young occupants under age 12 and were at a property and there was a fire, in which case it would be hard for first responders to account for all the occupants.
In other business, the committee continued its discussion fire pits at rental properties.
Currently, Solomon said, state law requires a permit for a fire pit.
“We are not trying to change state law, but a homeowner cannot get a permit on behalf of his or her guest, so the guest has to get their own permit, which requires written permission from the homeowner," Solomon said.
"What we are trying to do is make that clearer to the people owning a property and renting a short-term rental and to create a mechanism that when the homeowner applies to the town for a short-term rental license, they would indicate that they have a fire pit and if they do, they would give written permission to the guest to get a permit as part of the annual licensing,” he said.
In the public comment portion of the meeting, several short-term rental owners provided commentary via Zoom connections:
• Local resident Abby Moore of Indigo Property Services of Conway said she and her boyfriend have invested in a local property and have upgraded the property for use as a short-term rental, employing local contractors to do the remodeling work. She said their successful short-term rental business provides jobs and brings in revenue to the valley while not overburdening the schools.
She cautioned against over-regulation, saying, “I am for regulation but I want to be able to run a business without a lot of hassle from neighbors and the general populace, and I also want the valley to stay clean.”
• Chris Vachon, a short-term rental property owner in the Kearsarge Lighting District and out-of-town resident, said, "We already have rules in place, they just have to be enforced," he said.
• An unidentified caller said he and his wife bought a property in Conway three years ago and have fixed it up. They plan to retire to it in a few years.
“I read a lot of letters of hatred (against short-term rentals) in The Conway Daily Sun, and it makes me wonder if maybe I made a bad investment," he said. "I ask you to be careful how much you beat up on business owners as we don’t feel very welcome right now."
That led Shakir to respond, saying, “I understand both sides (of the issue) … But what he doesn’t understand is people have to live next door to what he calls his heavy investment and next door to people who don’t respect the area and the people who live here 365 days a year.”
Solomon said the committee was formed by selectmen in January. Its original goal was to wrap up its work by Aug. 1 but that was set back to early fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the committee’s recommendations would then be acted on by selectmen, with the planning board to present a warrant article for action by voters in March and April.
The goal, selectmen’s committee representative Carl Thibodeau has said in the past, is to regulate and not eliminate short-term rentals, which are estimated to number between 500 and 1,000 in Conway.
In addition to Solomon, Holmes and Thibodeau, attending Wednesday’s session either in person or via Zoom teleconferencing were Selectman/planning board representative Steve Porter; Committee member Greydon Turner of Pinkham Real Estate; local short-term property owner Scott Kudrick of Conway; and abutters Shakir, Kris Cluff and Tom Reed.
Absent was ex-officio member Town Planning Director Tom Irving due to a pending zoning board of adjustment meeting at the same location that night.
The committee next meets Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Conway Fire Station. For further information, go to selectmen's agenda at conwaynh.org.
