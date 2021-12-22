CONWAY — Selectmen voted 4-0 on Tuesday to require the board be notified of any demolition permits issued by the town building inspector for any building greater than 500 square feet.
This came after the board was seemingly caught unawares of the sudden demolition of a 110-year-old building that greeted visitors just as they drove into town.
Making the motion was Selectman Steve Porter, who is the board's representative on the planning board as well as a member of the Conway Historic District Commission.
It was seconded by Selectman Carl Thibodeau.
Voting in favor were Porter, Thibodeau, John Colbath and chair David Weathers. Selectman Mary Carey Seavey was absent with permission.
Porter initially had worded the motion to say the board must be informed of any structure older than 50 years but then revised it to just the square footage regardless of age.
The board took that action after hearing public comment people including former Selectman Mark Hounsell, who said town leaders need to be better informed about potential demolition projects.
Hounsell was joined by Conway Historical Society President Ken Rancourt and Vice President Brian P. Wiggin.
Hounsell said he was motivated to come before selectmen following last week’s sudden razing of the 1911-built former Valley Jewelers by the owners of the property, the Conway Congregational Church (the Brown Church).
Had the board and the public been better notified, steps might have been taken to save artifacts from the structure that once served as Thurston’s Meat Market, Hounsell said.
The building had been empty for several years, and the church was using it as storage. It was reportedly torn down to improve access and parking for the church and its ongoing programs such as the community Dinner Bell. It was demolished last Wednesday after the permit was approved Monday.
“I join a lot of people who were somewhat startled by the disappearance of (the former) Valley Jewelers last week," Hounsell said.
"I am happy to state that it is my opinion that the town did everything in accordance with established procedures and that there were no mistakes made in the issuance of the demo permit," said Hounsell, adding, "It ought to be fairly easy to make things better than what they are."
Hounsell said other demolitions in recent years that troubled him were razing of the circa-1793 former Homestead Restaurant in 2016 and 1770s-built Ebenezer Burbank Tavern/Joshua Heath House in Center Conway. Also razed was the former original Pine Tree Elementary School in Center Conway, later the Conway Community Building, which was found to be full of asbestos.
“It isn’t my intent to talk about whether we should be tearing down buildings or not but how we go about it,” said Hounsell, who suggested the board obe officially noticed about signifcant and/or historic structures prior to the issuance of a demolition permit.
“What we have at risk is the town’s heritage,” said Hounsell. “These buildings represent more than just places to do business or store stuff, or whatever. They sit in memory of people who were born and raised here. … They are important for our souls. We should be more respectful before we tear something down.”
He stressed that he was not saying that the church leaders who made the decision to raze the jewelry store were being disrespectful. “But perhaps even they would admit that maybe they were being a bit careless, careless as to what it means to tear down a building such as that,” said Hounsell.
“I’ve had some people say to me after the fact that maybe it might have been nice to save the top of that 1911 sign that was at the top of the front of the building,” he added.
“If selectmen instituted a policy, a directive for both planning and code enforcement, that you be notified of all buildings — I don’t care when it was built — that before a permit is issued that you would be made aware that a building is coming down,” said Hounsell.
That led Porter to follow up with his motion. The adopted policy states: “In the event of the future demolition of buildings over 500 square feet, the Board of Selectmen shall be notified prior to the issuance of a demolition permit.”
Hounsell and Wiggin both expressed concern about other historic structures in town, including the Conway Methodist Church, which led Town Manager Tom Holmes to say that Building Inspector David Pandora received an application to convert the church into a two-family dwelling.
Concerning the new policy, Holmes said it is similar to one Concord has in place about notifying town leaders. He said he could use Facebook and the town’s website to use the new policy to keep the public informed of such projects as well.
In their remarks before the board, Rancourt and Wiggin said the selectmen-appointed Conway History Committee is compiling an inventory of structures built prior to 1900. Rancourt said the committee hopes to have that compilation finishe dby the end of the summer with the help of town residents.
Wiggin said he had informed fellow commission members of the church’s planned demolition of the jewelry store as it was shared in a church newsletter. But Porter had not been present at that particular meeting.
He said his charge on the commission’s inventory is the West Side Road, where he grew up. He said he had already found 30 properties dating to before 1800.
He said he sat in on the planning board’s site-plan review of the Eastern Propane property
“It was sad to me in how little interest there was in the historical impact of that building. Again, that building was the centerpiece of Center Conway, just as the Methodist Church is to Conway Village.”
