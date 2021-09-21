FRYEBURG, Maine — A selectman Monday made an impassioned plea to Maine's transportation commissioner to undo curbing changes in the downtown near the First Congregational Church.
The commissioner, Bruce Van Note, was taken aback by the request to make road wider and said it motivated him to visit the town to see the situation first-hand.
According to the Maine DOT website, Van Note was sworn in as MaineDOT Commissioner in 2019. "A lifelong Mainer, Bruce was born in Houlton, one of six children, and moved to Bath, where he attended public schools. He holds degrees in engineering and law, both with honors. He is a proud UMaine engineer, a professional land surveyor, and an attorney," the website says.
The curbing at issue is being installed as part of a $5.65 million reconstruction project on Route 302. Curbing in front of the church was moved about 3 1/2 feet toward the road.
Last month, Linda Russell of the First Congregational Church of Fryeburg handed in a petition with 204 signatures asking that the curbing be moved in areas of downtown so that parking could be restored.
"We the undersigned respectfully request for the Fryeburg selectman to petition the Maine Department of Transportation to restore parking on the south side of Main Street from the former Key Bank to the Congregational Church, past Stuart Street to the Church Vestry, and restore ADA handicap access to the Congregational Church," the petition states.
Prior to the curb being installed there was just grass in front of the church.
The selectmen in August wrote to Gov. Janet Mills complaining about the project's impact on the church. On Monday, they were visited by Van Note and Ernest Martin, senior project manager from Maine DOT.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke urged the DOT to move the curbing back 3-4 especially by the church, which she says is the board's main concern.
"What may not have been obvious to DOT is for 50 years, they've parked in front of that church," said Clarke. "It (the curbing) basically made that structure feel like it was being cut off from the village."
What's more, the church just put in an ADA-complaint ramp and the curbing renders it less safe. Clarke said the impact of the curbing on the church wasn't understood during public hearings for the road project.
"Nobody understood, really, what that from a physical standpoint it was going to do until we actually saw the curbing going in (and) red flags were raised," said Clarke.
"This isn't going to work," she told Van Note. "There's no parking for this church."
But Selectman Jim Dutton said the DOT left out a piece of curbing in front of the church and by the thrift store and DOT officials confirmed they were making a concrete path from the road to the buildings.
Clarke added that Fryeburg is the second-busiest entry point in Maine and she worried that elderly people could be hit by cars trying to get in and out of the church.
In addition, she said, the church thrift store no longer has a place to load and unload trucks bringing items for the store.
Clarke said she hopes the state will move the curbing at its expense.
Van Note expressed surprised that the town wanted the road wider as opposed to narrower, which he said would slow traffic.
"When I heard the town wanted it (the road) wider through town, that's different. I mean, that's a different kind of thing," said Van Note. "So that just in and of itself, I go, that's worth the trip."
DOT said narrowing the road would decrease speed through town, but Clarke said people will speed anyway.
Selectmen's chair Tom Kingsbury said there was a petition that the selectmen had an obligation to bring to the state's attention even if nothing can be done at this point.
"I would have done the exact same thing,sitting where you're sitting," said Van Note "I'm trying to figure out, you know, if there is anything that can be done, how much cost is there, anything else that can be done that could help with the situation."
As for actually moving the curbing, Martin said that would be expensive because it would also impact the drainage work that was done, and disturbing the pavement would also invoke regulations having to do with preservation of historical sites.
"This is a tough one. The curb is in now," said Van Note. "Now we're talking six figures to change it."
Van Note said the project is in "cleanup mode" and one of the last steps is putting on a surface coat of pavement. He said in the end he thinks the town will be mostly satisfied.
"Have some patience with us," said Martin. "I think a lot of it's going to be rectified when you see the finished product.
"Obviously, the church and the thrift shop is a little different. But I think as far as everything else goes, I think it's going to look great when it's done," he said.
But Kingsbury and Selectman Tom Klinepeter said people don't like change.
State Sen. Richard Bennett (R-Oxford), who attended by phone, told Van Note, "I'm grateful for your putting your personal eyes on it, and to try to solve the issue would be beneficial to the town and the communities if you can."
Asked Monday if she thought the meeting made any difference, Town Manager Katie Haley told the Sun: "I wish I could say definitively, but I don’t anticipate changes."
Sun photojournalist Rachel Sharples contributed to this article.
