CONWAY — Tuesday’s New Hampshire state primary, seen as a dress rehearsal for November's presidential election, saw a record turnout, both in the terms of absentee ballots turned in and overall ballots cast.
Bill Gardner, the longest-serving Secretary of State in the nation, at 44 years and counting, said in the last state primary election during a presidential election year, only 9,270 absentee ballots were cast (roughly 5 percent of the 190,749 total ballots ).
This time around, "we’re going to be way over 200,000” total ballots cast, he said, by phone Wednesday.
"I don’t think we’ll exceed 300,000, but it will be higher than any other (state primary during an election year).”
This would be just the fourth primary election during a presidential election year to see voting top 200,000 ballots since 1992.
Gardner said his office has already received 105,000 absentee ballot requests for the general election.
Masks, protective shields and rubber gloves were part of the day’s wardrobe for local election officials on Tuesday, who for the most part felt the day went well. While town clerks and moderators sang the praises of Gardner and his staff for getting them prepared for a pandemic election. But Gardner handed the credit back to them.
“It is all them,” he said. “We have a training manual we send out, and we had a series of Zoom meetings, but they were on the front lines.”
Since April, the Secretary of State’s Office has held three weekly Zoom meetings — one with town clerks, one with supervisors of the checklist and another with town moderators.
“When we did our last ones last week, (Assistant Secretary of State) Dave Scanlan and I said to each other that it was amazing how calm they were, and they’re ready for this,” Gardner said.
“We know that polling places are different shapes and different sizes and that no one size fits all for something like this,” he added.
Gardner has a theory on why turnout was so strong. And while the weather couldn’t have been much better, he said voters trusted their elected officials.
“These are people chosen by the people who vote to do these jobs,” he said. “In a way (the elected officials) are honored by those who voted for them, it’s a unique situation.”
On Tuesday, Gardner cast his ballot in Manchester, then toured five polling sites with reporters from a New York news outlet: Franklin, Bristol, Danbury, New London and Windsor, which along with Eaton are the last two towns in the state to still use their original 1892 ballot boxes.
“They were dumbfounded,” Gardner said, laughing. “They had never seen such an open process.”
Meanwhile, local election officials are happy to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“One more to go,” Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell said Wednesday, though obviously pleased that all the hard work paid off on Tuesday.
“Everything went very well. We got some great comments from people who were both happy and kind of relieved when they went and saw all of the measures Deborah Fauver (town moderator) had put in to social distance. We had things such as alternating booths. We were never crowded, but we were spread out well.”
Conway voted in the town garage in Center Conway on Tuesday but the general election will be held in the gymnasium at Kennett High School, where more than two and half times as many voters are expected to vote.
Not to take anything away from Tuesday's tally: 1,829 votes were counted in Conway, almost twice as many as voted in the 2016 midterm elections.
A little more than half — 957 — were absentee ballots.
Inkell said Wednesday that her office has already gotten more than 1,200 absentee ballot requests for the general.
In the 2016 presidential election, more than 740,000 ballots were cast in the Granite State.
Ultimately, it was Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton who edged Republicam Donald Trump, 348,526-345,790 (46.8 percent to 46.5 percent) in New Hampshire.
But in Carroll County, Trump topped Clinton, 14,418-13,204, winning 10 of the 19 towns. (Conway supported Clinton, 2,717-2,204.)
Inkell and Bartlett Town Clerk Cheryl Nealley said that less than a handful of people voted without masks. In Conway, Fauver escorted those voters to their ballot booths, while in Bartlett, a special site was set up outside.
“I thought it went very smoothly,” Conway Selectmen's Chair David Weathers said Wednesday. “Deborah and Louise did a great job of making sure we had more volunteers than normal. Everyone was cognizant of the need to social distance.”
Weathers estimated that about 45 people worked on election day, from setting up to directing traffic or working the polls.
“Having so many people vote absentee definitely made it a lot easier to handle the in-person traffic,” he said.
Bartlett voted at the fire station in Glen for the first time because the meeting room at the Bartlett Town Hall was not large enough to accomplish social distancing.
“Look at how everything is spread out,” said Bartlett Checklist Supervisor Gail Paine on Tuesday. "I feel incredibly safe, don’t you?”
Paine said turnout was “steady” throughout the day, which “was kind of surprising given how many people voted absentee ballot.”
Bartlett Town Clerk Cheryl Nealley said a record 304 absentee ballots were turned into her office
For one Bartlett voter, Ray S. Gilmore, voting day was all the more special. He's running for state representative.
“It was a pretty surreal feeling to see my name on the ballot for the first time ever,” he posted on Facebook. “The adjusted procedures and new location in Bartlett were safe and super-efficient. Thank you to all of the volunteers who made this happen, and make our Republic work.”
