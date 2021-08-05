CONWAY — With the start of school less than a month away, officials are continuing to hire staff within the Conway School District. While area businesses are struggling to find help, the market for teachers is also a little thin this summer.
Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson told the Conway School Board on Monday that the district is "in full-on hiring mode.
“Are there jobs that are going to be difficult to fill? Absolutely,” she said. “But we're in a better position right now than we have been in other years. And we'll keep working with people to make sure we get the best possible candidates in those positions.”
Board member Ryan Wallace asked how the district measured up to others around the Granite State.
“If you go through the Strategic Plan, you can take a look at the comparable districts,” Wilson said. “What they've done is looked at two different comparison groups. One is geographically comparable, and another group is within a 50-mile radius of the district. And we're getting closer, right around the median for Conway for teacher salaries at this point, so we're definitely better than we were.”
Board member Joe Mosca pointed out that the district is in the second year of a three-year contract agreement with the Conway Education Association.
“We looked at the discrepancies in salaries and tried to address it,” he said. “I think it is helping us with the hiring process because now we can hire people with experience. It's opening up all kinds of doors for others to come to the community.”
Chairman Joe Lentini has seen improvements in salary offerings.
“Eight years ago, we were in the bottom 10 percent on the state level,” he said.
“We’ve slowly moved this forward — just trying to get to the median of comparable districts. It's not like we're extravagant. And the community has supported us very strongly. We're getting there, and it’s paying off now," Lentini said.
Board member Randy Davison teaches in MSAD 72, and his wife, Therese, is the longest-serving teacher at Kennett High School. He said they have seen salary ranges change dramatically over the years.
“When we first moved to this district, Conway was in the top 10 percent (of salary and benefits packages),” he said. “And then it dropped to the bottom of the scale. And now we're basically trying to make our way to the middle.”
He added: “The faculty members that were on staff when we first got here were amazing. And (when salaries dropped), this became a training camp for new teachers. They would come here for three years, get their experience and leave, even go down to Alton or Berlin, nothing against them, but they would go for like $8,000 to $10,000 more per year. That was crazy.
"It’s been great that the community has seen the light and realized we should be educating Conway’s young with the best and brightest and coming from top schools, so we made a lot of gains.”
One area where the district has a void is custodians. Superintendent Kevin Richard is looking to fill five positions.
“The availability of people is a big thing,” he said by phone Tuesday. “Just as there is a shortage of construction workers, food servers and educators, we have a shortage of custodians.”
When the district was in dire need of bus drivers in 2019, the board bumped the rate of pay for substitute bus drivers by 22 percent from $18 to $22 per hour.
Jim Hill, the district's director of administrative services, said the average age of drivers in Conway is 58 and substitute drivers' average age is 68.
“We may have to do something very similar to what we did with the bus drivers for the custodians,” Richard said. “It’s not just us; there’s a shortage everywhere.”
