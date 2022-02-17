CONWAY — In crafting its first public comment policy Monday, the Conway School Board went against the recommendations of the New Hampshire School Board’s Association, which suggested limiting comments to three minutes per speaker, up to a maximum of 15 minutes.
The Conway board — which has struggled with what to do when citizens, particularly those opposed to masks for children in the public schools, have dominated school meetings with lengthy comments — voted not to set a time cap for comments, though it did reserve the right to adjourn a meeting at any time.
In August, the NHSBA recommended to boards across the Granite State that they cap public comment at 15 minutes while individual speakers would only be allotted three minutes per person. Madison adopted the NHSBA policy last summer.
Except for Jackson, no other school boards in SAU 9 has had a public comment policy. In Jackson, public comments are limited to two minutes for a person and 15 total minutes on the agenda.
The SAU Board, which is made up of school board members from Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson, defeated the policy 5-4 on Sept. 9.
“I totally agree that there need to be some guidelines, but we have to remember that the public is basically who we serve,” Tim Sorgi, of the Albany School Board said at the Sept. 9 meeting.
On Sept. 14, the Conway board voted to move Policy BBDH forward to a second reading by a 4-2-1 vote, with Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Lentini, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw in the majority, Randy Davison and Ryan Wallace in the minority, and then-member Courtney Burke abstaining.
The Conway Policy Committee (Lentini, Mosca and Whitelaw) suggested allowing up to 30 minutes of public comment at the outset, limiting individuals to five minutes and permitting some comment at the end of each meeting.
The board was expected to see the policy for a second and final reading on Oct. 12, but members were not comfortable with some of the language. Mosca initially sought to limit public comment to Conway residents only. Capozzoli disagreed, noting that sending towns have students in Conway schools and “should be allowed to address the board.”
The policy was ultimately tabled and remained that way until Jan. 10, when Capozzoli recommended a few changes to the policy because “it felt clunky.” Those changes had not gone before the policy committees, so it was ultimately tabled until Monday night.
“The 30-minute time period has been taken out,” Mosca said. “So, there’s no time limit. We think that was important, and we’re listening to what people were saying."
He added: “The other big change was (No. 5), where all speakers will conduct themselves in a civil manner. In the old version, obscene, libelous, defamatory, vile statements and yada, yada, yada, that's all been taken out. Again, we listened to what people were saying.”
Mosca praised Capozzoli for helping to craft the final version of the policy.
“I think we came up with a policy — or Michelle, for the most part — came up with a policy that we can all live with with a couple of tweaks. I think I'm very happy with the way it reads and hopefully, it passes.”
Capozzoli thanked her colleagues for their patience and work to come up “with a more user-friendly” policy.
“The other one seemed very heavy-handed,” she said. “And I think this actually is much better and I appreciate it.”
The policy, which was unanimously approved, states:
"The primary purpose of school board meetings is to conduct the business of the board as it relates to school policies, programs and operations. The board encourages residents to attend board meetings so that they may become acquainted with the operation and programs of the schools.
"All official meetings of the board shall be open to the press and public. However, the board reserves the right to meet and to adjourn or recess a meeting at any time. The board also reserves the right to enter non-public session at any time, in accordance with the provisions of RSA 91-A:3.
“In order to assure that persons who wish to appear before the board may be heard and, at the same time, sure that the board may conduct its business and meetings properly and efficiently, the board adopts as policy the following procedures and rules pertaining to public participation at board meetings.
“1) The board will provide a period to hear public comments at the beginning and end of each regular board meeting. This period may be limited or ended by a majority vote of the board. The board may include an additional time-limited public comment period on the pertinent agenda for specific agenda items.
“2) The board reserves the right to limit individual speakers to three minutes per person to ensure that all who wish to be heard have an opportunity.
“3) The chair will recognize speakers on a first-come basis.
“3) Speakers shall identify themselves clearly for the record. Any individual wishing to speak shall give their name, town of residence and the group, if any, that is represented.
“4) All speakers are to conduct themselves in a civil manner.
“5) Consistent with RSA 91-A:3, and the laws pertaining to student and family privacy rights, the board will not place any matter on the public agenda that is to be properly discussed in non-public session. Complaints regarding individual employees, personnel or students will be addressed as outlined in Policy KL and KLA.
“The board vests in its chair or other presiding officers, authority to terminate the remarks of any individual when they do not adhere to the rules established above.
“Persons appearing before the board are reminded that members of the board are without authority to act independently as individuals in official matters. Thus, in most instances, any board response will be deferred pending consideration by the full board.”
