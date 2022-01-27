JACKSON — “The little school with a big heart” is eyeing expansion plans that would pave the way for an in-house preschool at Jackson Grammar School.
The Jackson School Board will hold a public hearing on its 2022-23 warrant in the Whitney Center on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.
One article the board brought forward seeks $250,000 to study an expansion at the school, which currently houses kindergarten through sixth grade.
“It’s seed money, as opposed to budgeting the whole amount,” Genn Anzaldi, chair of the Jackson board, said by phone Wednesday. “We know that building materials are through the roof right now. We’re being mindful of the economy,” she said.
Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Sun on Tuesday that Jackson approved a $70,000 warrant article last year for an architectural study of the grammar school.
“They did a needs assessment and one of the questions that came up was could the basement be used (as possible classroom space),” he said, noting that the board determined the need for a preschool classroom.
Richard said that led to the creation of the $250,000 warrant article.
Draft minutes from the board’s Jan. 18 meeting state: “We will be asking for a $250,000 warrant article to bring the renovations to the next level, and prepare them for bid.”
According to December minutes, “architectural plans (of the proposed expansion) have been received. Initial cost estimate last year was $1 million and a $500,000 contingency. Costs have doubled, we are now looking at $2 million plus contingency. Mr. (Jerry) Dougherty (board member) recommends meeting with the selectmen to discuss this and not putting this on the warrant this year.
“Money could be put into the operating budget for further engineering (soft costs). Mr. (Jim) Hill (of SAU 9) suggested using a warrant article for a building reserve. There is $89,000 in the maintenance trust for special projects. Review the language to see if any of that money can be used for design. The selectmen and the school board should have a joint subcommittee to review capital outlay. A $250,000 warrant is considered. Mr. Richard will draft an article for $250,000 that can be used for design and/or construction, in a separate trust fund.”
The article, No. 6 on the warrant, reads: “To see if the school district will vote to establish a Jackson Grammar School renovation and construction capital reserve fund under the provisions of RSA 35:1 for the planning, design, construction, renovation of the Jackson Grammar School and to raise and appropriate the sum of $250,000 to be placed in this fund. Further, to name the Jackson School District as agents to expend from said fund. Recommendations required. (majority vote required).”
The article was supported 4-0 (Dougherty, Kate Fournier, Majka Burhardt and Darlene Ference; Anzaldi was unable to attend the meeting).
Richard said if a preschool were added, the expense of additional staff would be on top of construction costs.
At the board’s Jan. 18 meeting, architect Mike Couture gave a presentation, after meeting with staff and family members to gather input. Anzaldi said discussions of an expansion have been ongoing for two years. A couple of the classrooms would not be up to state standards if they were to be expanded.
“We thought about bringing an article forward last year, but we felt we should wait another year to be fiscally responsible,” Anzaldi said.
She added: “We’re hoping as a board to get more community discussion (at the budget hearing next week). We want to make sure everyone is aware of what we’re trying to do.”
The last addition to the school was in the 2008-09 school year when office space and space for the library was created. The Whitney Center next-door was built the year after — something the school has been able to use during school hours.
In 2011, to gain yet more space, there was a warrant article to relocate the library to the basement and use that space for classrooms, but the vote ended in a tie and thus failed.
Jackson currently has an enrollement of just shy of 50 students.
Principal Gayle Dembowski has supported a preschool since she and then-Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Voci floated the idea in 2014.
“The original proposal was to share a preschool with Bartlett,” Dembowski said Wednesday. “Jackson residents wanted to keep their kiddos close to home. I can understand that because it would have meant them going to Bartlett for a year of preschool and then coming back here for K-6.”
Universal pre-K is something the Biden administration hopes to make a reality. If that happens, Jackson wants to be ready.
“If we can combine our 3- and 4-year olds, we would be looking at six to 10 students,” said Dembowski. “We wouldn’t be able to house a preschool without doing some reconfiguring (with an addition).”
Currently, plans do not include using the basement for additional class space because in that event an elevator would be required to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
In 2003, voters approved a $105,000 warrant article to renovate the basement of the school for additional instructional space, with $80,000 coming from the school building maintenance fund and the balance to be raised by taxes.
Then-board member Bob Thompson said the need for additional space was recognized in 1998, and voters set aside $15,000 a year while officials came up with a building plan.
Renovating the basement, he said, would create 1,600 square feet to be used for art and music, which are now taught in the multipurpose room. That room would be broken into cubicles to be used for special education instruction.
Thompson said renovating the basement appeared more practical and economical than the other options — carving out space in the attic or installing a portable classroom. It was later estimated that cutting into the roof trusses to create second-story space would cost $350,000 and yield about 400 square feet of usable space. A portable was deemed unacceptable.
