CONWAY — What will our schools look like when they reopen? When will they reopen?
Those are two of the biggest questions the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee will begin trying to answer amid the COVID-19 pandemic when it holds its first scheduled meeting this Wednesday, via Zoom, at 3 p.m.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard will lead the committee, which features roughly 50 citizens from across the Mount Washington Valley, including school administrators, nurses, family liaisons, teachers and school board members.
“I would expect the first meeting to be overwhelming,” Richard told the Conway School Board on Monday night in a Zoom meeting. “I would expect the first meeting to be, ‘My goodness, we'll never be able to do this.’ And I think that's a natural response from people.”
He added: “The nurses have been meeting every day and Pam's (Stimpson, director of special services for SAU 9) been kind of facilitating that, and they feel that as well. And then ultimately, it's going to be, you know, measured against, is it attainable to do this? Is it beneficial? And then is it feasible, right, so those are the three big questions that we have to answer.
“We know that kids need to get back to school at some point. We know that that's a good thing, right? Can we do it with all the guidelines in place that are currently in place? And then, can we afford it?”
Schools in SAU 9 were forced to switch to remote learning on March 23 due to the coronavirus.
As of Monday, there have been 5,079 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Granite State with 286 deaths. There are 47 confirmed cases in Carroll County, including zero in Albany, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson with five in Bartlett; and nine in Conway — in the towns that SAU 9 covers.
In a 20-page re-entry committee packet, the goal is listed as: “To develop a dynamic operational plan for the return to SAU 9 school facilities for students and staff members (whenever that may be).”
The group is expected to branch off into five subcommittees: transportation, facilities, personnel, scheduling and co-curricular. There will be a nurse on each of the subcommittee groups.
Richard said each of the subcommittees will be asked to generate questions related to a template that will be provided.
“The focus is on planning and prevention,” he said.
Richard offered a couple of examples: for the cocurricular committee, can locker rooms be used? If so, by the whole team? Staggered by sport? A limited number of students at one time?
For the facilities committee, are water fountains still used? Bathroom schedules to minimize gatherings?
Richard has set an aggressive timeline for the group, hoping to present a plan to the community by the first week in August, with three planned target dates on the calendar: July 8 to re-evaluate conditions; July 22 to recommend a plan; and during the week of Aug. 5 present the Conway School Board with a report.
“Hopefully we can determine whether we’re going back to school on (site) by the beginning of the first week in August,” Richard told the Conway School Board on Monday night in a Zoom meeting. “That's really my time frame is to try and hopefully get that decision made by that point.
Te meeting schedule moving forward features all committee members meeting by Zoom on June 17 at 3 p.m.; steering committees will meet the week of June 22-26; all committee members will meet on July 8 at 3 p.m.; the steering committee will meet the week of July 13-17; all committee members will meet on July 22; the SAU School Board will meet the week of July 20-24; and the Conway, Bartlett and Jackson School Boards will meet and review the plan during the week of Aug. 3-7.
The committee has been given the 38-page re-entry guidance that Indiana released on June 5 as a tool. Indiana is allowed to open its schools on July 1. The current CDC guidelines recommend that all students wear cloth face coverings.
“Although evidence shows that most children infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, some children will develop serious illness, especially those children at risk because of underlying health issues,” the Indiana plan states. “Discussion should occur with the child’s health care provider to determine whether continued remote learning is the appropriate plan until adequate immunization can occur. Also, teachers and staff who are 65 years and older or who have underlying health conditions should consult with a health care provider.”
Massachusetts released its school re-entry guidelines on Monday.
In the Bay State, “Temperature checks won’t happen because of the ‘significant’ number of false positives and negatives, but all students and staff will be required to wear masks.
“Parents will be responsible for providing students with face coverings or masks,” the guidance states. “Schools must have backup disposable masks for students who need them.”
“Teachers and staff can wear their own masks or one provided by their school. It’s also recommended that schools stock up on face shields and other equipment for staff like nurses, custodians and special education teachers who may have close contact with students.”
Also, according to the report, schools will have to redesign classroom spaces with the goal of “maintaining 6 feet of separation at all times.” Desks will be required to be spaced at least 6 feet apart and this distance must be maintained when students are entering or exiting the building.
Social distancing “will require significantly smaller class sizes,” the document states.
“Where feasible, programs should isolate individual groups of students with one consistently assigned teacher, and groups should not mix with other students or staff,” the guidance states. “At this time, group sizes are restricted to a maximum of 10 students, with a maximum of 12 individuals, including students and staff, in each room.”
“We’ll be tackling all of this and there has to be with a sense of reasonableness as well,” Richard said.
