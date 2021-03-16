CONWAY — The light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer for local educators waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. SAU 9 and SAU 13 have dates to receive the two-shot Moderna vaccine, while MSAD 72 in Maine should receive a date soon.
Staff from SAU 9, which includes Kennett High School, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, Pine Tree School and John Fuller, all in Conway, along with Josiah Bartlett in Bartlett and Jackson Grammar in Jackson (along with from Robert Frost Charter School and Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School, at the invitation of SAU 9), will receive the first dose of the vaccine on March 27 at Kennett High.
SAU 13, which covers Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, will receive the vaccine on April 2 at the Brett School.
MSAD 72, which includes Fryeburg Academy and the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg; New Suncook in Lovell, Maine; AND Brownfield Denmark Elementary in Denmark, Maine, hopes to get a date within the next week or so.
“Our district nurse Nancy Boucher is in the process of coordinating a vaccination site,” Superintendent Jay Robinson said Tuesday. “I’m fairly confident by the weekend we’ll have a date.”
In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu announced March 4 that educators would starg getting the vaccine March 12. Educators in Plymouth received their first round of the Pfizer vaccine last week.
Richard has been lining up SAU employees for the vaccine. “Our count is a little over 550 people,” he said. “It’s not mandatory. This is open to teachers, bus drivers, administrators, custodians, food service and coaches.”
On Friday, Richard and Pam Stimpson, director of special services for SAU 9, along with Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter and some of his staff, met with Victoria Paige, from the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health; Will Owen, RN, emergency preparedness coordinator for Memorial Hospital; and Linda Burns, deputy emergency management coordinator for the town of Conway, to tour Kennett High to get a lay of the land for how best to vaccinate more than 500 people in a day.
“It was a good tour, I think we’re ready to go,” Richard said Tuesday. “Memorial Hospital has been a great resource for us. Staff from there along with Dr. (Rich) Laracy (of Saco River Medical Group) have volunteered their services (to give the shots.”
He added: “Hopefully, we’ll get everyone in and out in a quick, efficient manner.”
Those taking part in the SAU 9 vaccine clinic will get their second shot April 24.
SAU 13 Superintendent Meredith Nadeau said the Brett School will have a remote learning day on April 2 when the building will be used to vaccinate roughly 150 people. The second vaccine date is April 30.
Madison will April 2 as a designated planning day. Freedom will have a regularly scheduled school day but staff will be covered when it’s their turn to receive the vaccine.
“It’s been a long year for people emotionally,” Nadeau said. “I think (being able to get the vaccine) will be a little lift for people. We’ve already had more than half of the people sign up.”
Robinson is glad to see the vaccine is made available to educators.
“I think it removes a layer of concern for staff and they can feel safer,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that we’ll stop social distancing or stop wearing masks.”
SAU 9 recently held a “COVID-19 Vaccine Information/Q&A” webinar led by James Potter, executive vice president/CEO of the New Hampshire Medical Society, and Dr. Laracy.
“We had 154 people participate in it,” Richard said. “I learned a ton. I really didn’t know how the vaccine worked.”
The vaccine, according to Potter, “Works by training our bodies to develop antibodies to prevent future illness.”
“The Moderna vaccine is what is used to cause our cells to make protein,” he added. “It is injected into your arm muscle, and this mRNA (or messenger RNA, the genetic material that contains instructions for making proteins) then instructs the muscle cells to produce a certain protein known as ‘spike protein.’
"The spike protein is what is found on the outside of the COVID-19 virus," Potter continued. "Once our immune system sees this spike protein, it produces antibodies towards it. This thus teaches our body to make antibodies to the COVID-19 virus. If we are infected with the COVID-19 virus in the future, we now will have antibodies to fight it.”
Potter and Laracy were asked if is safe to get the vaccine if they have allergies. The answer was “yes,” if you have allergy medications. According to Potter there are “four cases per million that have resulted in a severe allergic reaction.”
Laracy said vaccine trials usually take several years but Pfizer and Moderna’s took 11 months because “they used a new type of vaccine, mRNA, that is much easier to produce and study.”
Both Potter and Laracy “strongly recommend” people consider getting vaccinated.
“Studies show the vaccine is safe and effective,” Laracy said. “The vaccine can help get is us to 75-85 percent herd immunity. This is when our lives can finally start getting back to a new normal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.