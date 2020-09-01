CONWAY — The Saco Covered Bridge was struck by a hit-and-run truck driver, sustaining damage on one of its supports Saturday morning.
The Conway police log for last Saturday, Aug. 29, says that at about 9:15 a.m., someone reported seeing a Ryder tractor-trailer truck drive through the Conway Village bridge located on East Side Road and damage some interior supports.
Steve Johnson of New Hampshire DOT bridge maintenance, said the trim and a knee brace were damaged. He said the damage was basically "cosmetic" and at some point the bridge will be closed for a few hours for repairs.
The truck apparently was last seen northbound on Route 16 in North Conway near the L.L. Bean store.
Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei said Tuesday the bridge only sustained minor damage. Police didn't find the truck but they continue to investigate.
It's not the first time the bridge was struck this year. It was also hit by a tractor trailer truck on April 16. In that case, the police identified the driver and said the Department of Transportation would be compensated for the damage.
Built in 1890, the 224.9-foot-long state-maintained Saco River Covered Bridge features a Paddleford truss with added arches.
