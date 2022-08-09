BEAN’S GRANT — Rescuers over the past few days assisted two hikers in the Presidential Range who needed medical assistance, one with an injury and the other apparently suffering from dehydration and exhaustion.
At midnight Tuesday, N.H. Fish and Game was notified of a hiker reportedly suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Crawford Path, about a mile from the trailhead at Route 302.
The call was made by a fellow hiker who ran down to Route 302 in order to get cell phone coverage. Due to the medical nature of the call, Twin Mountain Fire and EMS was toned out.
Emergency medical personnel and a Fish and Game conservation officer responded to the trailhead and hiked in the 1 mile to the hiker.
After an assessment by a paramedic on scene, it was determined that the hiker, identified as Sreenivasa Kumbam, 53, of Montville, N.J., was not having a medical emergency; he was likely suffering from dehydration and exhaustion.
Kumbam was provided with Gatorade and was able to continue hiking under his own power.
After an hour and half of slowly working his way down the trail, Kumbam made it to Route 302 at about 3 a.m. He was given a medical assessment once he made it down to the ambulance and was deemed to have suffered no serious medical condition.
Kumbam had been hiking with two other hiking companions who were attempting to complete a full north-to-south Presidential Traverse.
All the hikers were prepared and carried all necessary equipment to undertake such a hike.
Kumbam had hiked several of the peaks in the Presidential Range before, but this was his first time attempting to complete a full Presidential Traverse.
In another incident on Sunday, Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified at about 10:30 a.m. of a hiker with a leg injury on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail.
The hiker, Sonja Weldon, 49, of Newton, Mass., had been descending the trail with a large group when she slipped and suffered the injury.
A White Mountain National Forest employee had come upon Weldon and her hiking party and called it in to authorities. He stayed with her the entire time and assisted in carrying her down the trail.
After a conversation with the Weldon and her hiking companion, it was initially decided that she would try to continue to make it down the trail under her own power with the assistance of those in her group.
After two hours of slow progress, and fear of further injury, the decision was then made to launch a rescue effort to carry her down the rest of the trail.
Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded to the call and hiked in 1.75 miles with a rescue litter. AMC also sent down a hut crewmember from Lakes of the Clouds hut to assist.
After rescue personnel arrived on scene, Weldon’s injured leg was splinted and she was place in a litter and carried down the trail arriving at the Base Station parking lot at 6 p.m.
Weldon and her hiking party were on the last day of a multi-day trek and had been hiking since Thursday.
They were well prepared for the hike and were prepared for an extended stay on the mountain if help was not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.