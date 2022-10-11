CONCORD — The House Municipal and County Government Committee has voted unanimously that a future N.H. Legislature shouldn't take up the cause of a bill to legalize and regulate short-term rentals statewide.
SB 249 (which had been sponsored by Harold French (R-Canterbury) went to interim study in the spring and was discussed by the House committee Tuesday. Video of the vote can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y54skcmb.
The bill is officially called “Prohibiting planning and zoning ordinances that prohibit short-term rentals."
The House committee had voted 17-2 to recommend that the full House put the bill in interim study in mid-April after a comment period April 7 that drew many residents from the Mount Washington Valley. The full House agreed to have the committee study it.
The committee has one local member, state Rep. John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro).
The issue of the day for the committee was whether to recommend that the legislature take up six bills, including SB 249, in its next session. The new legislature will be seated after the Nov. 8 election.
When SB 249 came up, Rep. Richard Tripp (R-Derry) said: "I move not recommended for read for legislation."
The motion was quickly seconded, and with no discussion, the motion went to a vote, which resulted in a tally of 17-0 in favor of the motion.
The committee had two alternates: Rep. Steven Smith (R-Charleston) and Rep. Fred Plett (R-Goffstown) sitting in for Rep. Everett McBride (R-Salem) and Paul Ayer (R-Raymond).
Other bills were not unanimous and voting seemed to break down along party lines.
One point of contention was a new process for writing reports about the outcome for each bill.
Chairman Tom Dolan (R-Londonderry) said instead of having a majority and minority report on each bill, there should be one bipartisan report.
Democratic committee members were apparently under the impression that subcommittees would study the bills over the summer and come up with ideas on how to improve the bills. But that never happened.
"There was no discussion as to why we did what we did," said Laurel Stavis (D-West Lebanon). "There was simply that we were not to discuss the merits of the bills or amend them, we were only to vote on whether to refer them for future legislation, or let them die a dignified death."
Smith added the process seemed "odd" to him because regardless of how they vote, the bill is still dead. He said if it was one of his bills in interim study, he would have wanted to find out what the committee's concerns were and he would seek to rectify then and bring his changes to a committee work session.
Dolan replied that Smith had a point.
"If that's the intent of individual legislators, then that might be a recipe that we follow in the future," said Dolan.
Dolan also added his understanding is if a lawmaker doesn't express interest in fixing their bill, there's no need to study it in work sessions.
But Stavis disagreed. She said the House voted to have these bills studied so they should have been studied.
"Regardless of what the sponsor says, the legislature voted these for interim study, not the individual sponsors," said Stavis.
But Smith said Stavis needed to address her concerns when the House discusses its rules, not at a committee meeting.
He added that interim study is thought as "death with dignity" for a bill that might have some merit but can't go into law for one reason or another. As an example, cited a bill from years ago that he said had a "nice" premise but wasn't feasible.
Rep. Rosemarie Rung (D-Merrimack), who was against SB 249, didn't mince words when she described her thoughts on the process the committee used Tuesday.
"Time is money and we've wasted a lot of time and money for New Hampshire taxpayers by going through this farce of thinking that we're doing something dignified when it does nothing," said Rung. "To me wasting resources is the most undignified thing we can do and that's what we've done today."
The House Municipal and County Government committee consists of chairman Dolan, Vice Chair Tony Piemonte (R-Sandown), Joseph Guthrie (R-Hampstead), Richard Lascelles (R-Litchfield), McBride, Charles Melvin (R-Newton), Diane Pauer (R-Brookline), Jim Maggiore (D-North Hampton), Susan Treleaven (D-Dover), Julie Gilman (D-Exeter), Latha Mangipudi (D-Nashua), Ivy Vann (D-Peterborough), Patrica Klee (D-Nashua), Eric Gallager (D-Concord), Ayer, MacDonald, Stavis, Tripp and Rung.
Rung spoke to the Sun at length about the bill on Saturday and said she opposed it because she believes towns should have discretion in dealing with STRs.
"I really believe a lot in local control," she said.
