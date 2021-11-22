CONWAY — Short-term rentals have an economic impact on the town of Conway of $45 million-$50 million but "a very modest impact" on rent prices here, says a report supplied last month by a University of New Hampshire professor hired to study the issue by a local group of rental owners.
The Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Owners hired Daniel Innis, professor of hospitality management and marketing at UNH's Paul College of Business and Economics, to study the effect of short-term rentals in town. Innis said that the figure he came up with represents about a quarter of the town's tourist economy.
In a follow-up interview Innis told the Sun that while STRs take up about 10 percent of the housing stock, if those homes were put on the market, the likely would be bought by out-of-staters anyway.
Right now, Conway is in court arguing to a judge that the town's zoning prohibits STRs.
A summary to his report provided by Innis says, "The economic benefits of STRs are quite large, even in a small town like Conway. While it is tempting to regulate them out of existence, it is important to consider the broad economic consequences of doing so."
"Let's say you shut all these things down, you take away 175,000 visitors, they're gone," said Innis, speaking of the estimated number of people who book short-term rentals here. "They're not coming to Conway. The restaurants, the shops, the tourist activity, the gas stations, the bars — they're not getting revenue that they had before."
Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Owners President David Cavanaugh said that his group had asked the town to fund an economic impact study before regulating STRs last year.
"The town refused to ask an expert to provide evidence-based research, so we did. The data shows the economic impact to be far greater than we expected. Every resident and property owner should be concerned with the taking of rights without consulting economics experts or considering the evidence and impact.
"Our association believes the Town needs to consider the UNH data to create reasonable regulation that benefits residents and preserves the constitutional right to property ownership.”
Neither Cavanaugh nor Innis would disclose how much he was paid for the report.
Innis said he believes his report to be "fair, accurate and objective" and he was't simply trying to tell the STR association what it wanted to hear. He noted that he is the former owner of a hotel and a couple of inns on the Seacoast.
"I'm not a gun for hire," said Innis. "I'll do this work, but I'm not doing it with an agenda — never have never will."
Speaking to the Sun last Tuesday, Innis talked about how he came up with his numbers. He noted that direct revenue to the short-term rentals totals around $12 million. Then he calculated there is about $23 million in spending on things like restaurant meals and shopping per STR guest using an average daily figure of $131. When a tourist spends money in a local business, that business goes on to pay its employees, which creates a "multiplier effect." So, that generates an additional $11 million worth of benefit. To calculate, it he multiplied $23 million times 1.5.
Innis, in his calculations, figured there are about 500 short-term rental properties. They have an occupancy rate of about 20 percent on average, or one out of every five nights. On average, the STRs are occupied by five guests.
The Sun asked Innis how big the overall tourist economy is in Conway. He said there are about 1,696 hotel/motel rooms in Conway. He assumed three guests per room He said hotels typically have an occupancy rate of 67 percent. He used $131 for the amount of money an average tourist will spend per day. Based on those numbers, he calculated that the hotel industry brings in about $162 million per year. So, the STRs account for roughly a quarter of the town's tourist economy. He noted there are about 300 more hotel rooms that will be opened in the future.
"It's sizable," said Innis of the STR economy in Conway. "It's not an impact that wouldn't be noticed if it's cut all at once."
The association, in its press release claimed that loss of STRs would translate into the loss of rooms and meals tax revenue for the state/town from banning STRs will result in budget cuts in police, fire, and school budgets or an increase in local property taxes, to make up the difference.
As for housing prices in Conway, Innis said that there are two factors that are way more significant than STRs. He said they are the unemployment rate, the lower it is, the higher prices go, and out of state buyers would likely take up half the newly available housing stock if short-term renting of homes were to be banned.
"So the big driver to Conway's pricing is absolutely not Airbnb, but Massachusetts, New York and other places," said Innis adding wealthy buyers from those areas would think it's a bargain to buy a four bedroom house for $500,000 in Conway "They come up with a perspective on prices that's completely ridiculous."
According to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, the median house sale price in Conway as of Wednesday was about $369,000 for 2021 which is a 31 percent increase from the prior year.
If these wealthy-out of-staters would likely spend less per day on things like shopping and restaurant meals than tourists staying in STRs. These out of staters would come for vacation and not contribute to the work force, he said.
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council, said Innis is a "very intelligent guy" who has spoken at the council's Eggs & Issues event in the past. However, Cuddy took a skeptical approach to the report but he agreed there were other causes to high housing prices than STRs and they include strong demand for homes, zoning and inflation of the cost of building materials.
Cuddy said that while $50 million sounds like a big number, Conway's overall economy could be much larger. What's more, the quality of Conway's neighborhoods also matters.
He said if STRs went away, "I'm not sure the economy of the valley is going to take a huge nosedive."
Asked for comment, White Mountain Board of Realtors Paul Meyer said: “I am afraid that people think that a ban on STRs will solve our real and acute affordable housing problem. Based on the last year’s sales, after disclosing to buyers the possibility of a ban in Kearsarge and Conway, second home buyers continued to buy properties, regardless, at an increasing rate. The loss of wages, and revenue in the retail, hospitality and service businesses will clearly affect small and large businesses currently suffering. It would be a one two punch, higher cost of labor and a major drop in sales. ”
White Mountain Board of Realtors president elect, Greydon Turner who will assume that title next year. Additionally, Turner sat on a town committee that proposed regulations short-term rentals.
Turner struck a hopeful tone and said he believes solutions to the affordable housing issue can be found.
"Communities across the country are facing similar problems and we are intelligent and industrious enough to find common ground and build a better valley," said Turner adding STRs have existed for decades and town officials should come up with "credible and real solutions."
A copy of the report can be found at responsiblevacationrentals.com.
