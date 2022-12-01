CONCORD — New Hampshire's Emergency Rental Assistance will be winding down over the next 6 1/2 months, and New Hampshire Housing's CEO Rob Dapice Thursday explained to the Sun what that means.
Funded with federal money that is drying up, New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance program not only shelters people in hotel motel rooms but has also been helping with utilities and rent if they're in an apartment building.
Statewide, 27,034 applications have been approved and nearly $250 million of assistance has been provided. In Carroll County, about $4.68 million has been provided and the average amount of assistance provided is about $11,000. Most of it is for rent and hotels, according to the NH Emergency Rental Assistance online Dashboard.
Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery collaborated with the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, a self-supporting public corporation, to establish the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Essentially, NH Housing is contracted to be a "single point of contact" between the state of New Hampshire and the Five Community Action Programs.
New applications for ERAP were "paused" in October. Federal funding for the program had been set to run out Dec. 29.
Now, the state is shuffling millions of dollars worth of American Rescue Act Funds into ERAP. This included $20 million to support individuals living in hotels/motels. The $20 million is enough to house individuals until April 1, 2023, and families living in hotels/motels through June 15.
"The reason we said it's called a pause and not a shutdown of the program is because it wasn't clear, and still isn't completely known to us, whether there might be additional federal allocations that might allow us to reopen the program," said Dapice by phone, adding that in addition to the $20 million the state has received a series of smaller amounts as well aimed a providing various other housing related services.
"However, in combination, they haven't been enough to reopen the program. So at this time, the program in terms of accepting new applications is still paused."
Dapice added that the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program is winding down across the country and not just in New Hampshire.
In an email Thursday, Executive Councilor Joe Kenney said last week the governor and council approved using the $20 million ARPA funds for ERAP but a second vote to approve a contract between GOFERR and NH Housing needs to take place before the money can filter down to the Community Action Programs. That vote is expected to be taken Dec. 7.
Unless even more federal money becomes available, it's unlikely the apartment rent/security deposit/utility assistance will continue beyond the end of this year, according to information provided by Kenney in an email.
"There was some confusion even among policymakers, I think, about whether that meant that the whole (ERA) program was going to get extended," said Dapice about the $20 million in ARPA funding. "I want to be clear about $20 million in ARPA, fiscal relief fund money is ... not going to extend the whole program."
Conway's General Assistance Officer BJ Parker told the Sun calls from people seeking assistance are still coming into her office.
At the Nov. 15 selectmen's meeting, prior to getting the word about the $20 million becoming available, Parker said those housed in hotels with ERAP money were told they needed to reach out to local welfare because the program was to run out of money by the end of the year. Parker estimated there were 43 households affected in Conway.
On Wednesday, Parker said she received an email from Tri-County Community Action Program which said Tri-County CAP is working with NH Housing to figure out what is to happen to clients whose assistance was to end Dec. 1.
Tri-County CAP said that some continued stays may depend on hotels being willing to wait three weeks for payment to become available and "undoubtedly" some people will need local assistance.
The Sun asked Kenney about the need for a Dec. 7 governor and council vote and possible three-week span that hotels might not get paid for housing ERA clients. Kenney said that he expects the Dec. 7 vote on the contract between GOFERR and NH Housing to pass.
"The council is not voting it down," said Kenney. "Everybody knows that we need this program to see people through the winter."
Asked about concern about the three week wait for hotels to be paid with the ARPA money, Kenney said he would "bring that to the governor's office and find out what's going on."
The Sun asked Dapice about the three-week gap as well.
"That is on our radar," said Dapice. "Every one of the CAPs is working with the hotel and motel owners that they've been now working with and paying for, in a lot of cases over a year, to try to figure out some solution."
Dapice encourages people in need to check out other assistance programs available through their local CAPs.
"We have some funds that can cover short-term hotel stays (10 days) in emergencies for folks who don’t qualify for NHERAP, we have programs for security deposits for housing, energy assistance (fuel, electric and water), transportation, weatherization, and Head Start," said Tri-County CAP CEO. Jeanne Robillard.
"We anticipate that many people will be accessing our energy programs, especially with the expanded one-time state assistance offered this year. Oftentimes, accessing adjunct services, such as energy assistance, helps families cover other necessities such as rent, a mortgage, car payments or pay for medicines and groceries. At a time when every penny counts, our other services can really help a household stretch those dollars."
Dapice also asks New Hampshire residents to consider the link between restrictive zoning and the housing crisis.
"I think a lot sometimes people don't connect the dots between that scarce supply of housing that's driving up cost and people who are most vulnerable experiencing homelessness, but there is a connection," said Dapice.
While all this is going on, there is state level action to find a better solution to homelessness than housing people in hotels. He recommended those interested in that subject can check out the New Hampshire Council on Housing Stability, which was set up by Gov. Chris Sununu.
"We don't want to institutionalize people in some large facility, where they're locked away from society," said Dapice. "In many cases, the best solution for someone is to live in the community with supportive services that help them with whatever issue they're experiencing."
