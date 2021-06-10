SANDWICH – The remains of a missing Ossipee man have been found in Sandwich, New Hampshire State Police announced on Thursday.
Police said some fishermen found human remains on May 2 in a heavily forested area in Sandwich Notch in the town of Sandwich.
The New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has positively identified the remains as those of Ronald Rauschnot, 56, of Ossipee, who had been reported missing in May.
He was described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair and a beard.
New Hampshire State Police Troop E has been assisting the Ossipee Police Department with the missing person investigation since that time.
The cause of death is pending. Foul play is not suspected.
After Rauschnot went missing, police issued a press release stating his family has not had had communication with him since May 26, 2020.
Police at the time said Rauschnot worked as a carpenter and woodsman.
